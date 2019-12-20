Check-Cap Announces $4.75 Million Private Placement

ISFIYA, Israel, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK) (NASDAQ: CHEKW), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of the C-Scan® System, the first and only preparation-free ingestible scanning capsule based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer through the detection of precancerous polyps, today announced that the Company has entered into definitive agreements with certain investors to purchase approximately $4.75 million of its ordinary shares in a private placement.

In connection with the offering, the Company will sell an aggregate of 2,720,178 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.75 per share. The private placement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the week of December 23, 2019.

Proceeds from the private placement are expected to be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state or other jurisdiction's securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is advancing the development of the C-Scan® System, the first and only preparation-free ingestible scanning capsule based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer (CRC) through the detection of precancerous polyps. The patient-friendly test has the potential to increase screening adherence and reduce the overall incidence of CRC. The C-Scan System utilizes an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control, and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with statements relating to the private placement, including the potential closing of the offering, the expected closing date and the intended use of proceeds. For a discussion of these and other risks that could cause such differences and that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, please refer to the " Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

