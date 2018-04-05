ISFIYA, Israel, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK, CHEKW), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company developing a capsule-based system for preparation-free, colorectal cancer screening, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/ as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.check-cap.com/.

The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Rachel.Cohen-Menirom@check-cap.com.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company developing C-Scan®, the first capsule-based system for preparation-free colorectal cancer screening.

Utilizing innovative ultra-low dose X-ray and wireless communication technologies, the capsule generates information on the contours of the inside of the colon as it passes naturally. This information is used to create a 3D map of the colon, which allows physicians to look for polyps and other abnormalities. Designed to improve the patient experience and increase the willingness of individuals to participate in recommended colorectal cancer screening, C-Scan removes many frequently-cited barriers, such as laxative bowel preparation, invasiveness and sedation.

Investor Contacts



Vivian Cervantes

PCG Advisory

646-863-6274

vivian@pcgadvisory.com



Meirav Gomeh-Bauer

+972-54-4764979

Meirav@bauerg.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/check-cap-files-annual-report-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2017-300624911.html

SOURCE Check-Cap Ltd.

Related Links

http://ir.check-cap.com/

