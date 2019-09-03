Check-Cap to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference
Sep 03, 2019, 08:00 ET
ISFIYA, Israel, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Check-Cap Ltd. (the "Company" or "Check-Cap") (NASDAQ: CHEK) (NASDAQ: CHEKW), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of the C-Scan® System, the first and only preparation-free ingestible scanning capsule based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer through the detection of precancerous polyps, announced today that Alex Ovadia, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 8-10, 2019 in New York.
Conference Details:
Date: September 9, 2019
Time: 3:50pm Eastern Time
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/chek/
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap is advancing the development of the C-Scan® System, the first and only preparation-free ingestible scanning capsule-based system for the prevention of colorectal cancer (CRC) through the detection of precancerous polyps. The patient-friendly test has the potential to increase screening adherence and reduce the overall incidence of CRC. The C-Scan System utilizes an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control, and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. The C-Scan System is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.
Investor Contacts
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
Meirav Gomeh-Bauer (Israel)
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+972(0)-54-476-4979
Meirav@lifesciadvisors.com
Media Contacts
Alison Chen
LifeSci Public Relations
+1-646-876-4932
achen@lifescipublicrelations.com
Meirav Gomeh-Bauer (Israel)
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+972(0)-54-476-4979
Meirav@lifesciadvisors.com
