Check in on Santa with Sprint's View Indoor Smart Camera

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday revelers and gift-givers can now purchase and set up a View indoor smart camera, available exclusively from Sprint (NYSE: S). Who doesn't want to catch Santa in the act on Christmas Eve? With View, a cloud-based, indoor wireless camera, customers can access an instant video feed from their home using a simple app on their smartphone. The View can provide peace of mind by letting users know that everything is OK while they're away from their home or business.

The View indoor smart camera allows users to monitor their house, apartment or even business from virtually wherever they may be. This affordable camera accessory makes a great gift for anyone who wants to know what's going on even when they're not around.

It includes:

24-hour cloud video storage for motion detection.

Live HD video streaming. 1

Night vision.

Two-way audio.

High-definition 1080p.

Wi-Fi connected (2.4GHz).

125-degree field of view.

"This is our first venture into the connected home arena – and, we're excited to come out of the gate with the high-quality View indoor smart camera," said Doug Smith, Sprint vice president of product marketing and product innovation. "Customers want to know everything is OK at home when they're not there – whether it's checking in on their dog or observing unwanted behavior. For this and more, the Sprint Home View indoor smart camera is a great solution at an outstanding value."

With the View indoor smart camera there's no special provisioning or in-store setup necessary (making it a great gift for anyone who has a smartphone). Smartphone users just need to download the Sprint Home app, create an account, pair to the camera, and they're ready to roll!

Customers can purchase the View indoor smart camera on an installment billing plan for only $8.34 per month2 by visiting a Sprint store, calling 800-SPRINT-1 or at www.sprint.com. The camera has a suggested retail price of $99.99 and includes 24 hours of cloud storage.

The View smart camera represents the first peg in Sprint's new connected home platform: Sprint Home. Look for future announcements for Sprint Home products, services and accessories in 2020 and visit www.sprint.com/sprinthomeview for more information.

1 HD streaming requires capable Sprint wireless plan. Requires Wi-Fi.

2 For 12 months with approved credit. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Taxes due at sale.

