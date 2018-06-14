Check Into Cash 25th Anniversary Giveaway

CLEVELAND, Tenn., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Into Cash launched their 25th Anniversary Giveaway to kick off the celebration for the company's 25th year of business. They will be giving away a total of $25,000, in $1,000 increments, to 25 winners beginning in June. The giveaway will run through December 1, 2018.

As a pioneer in the alternative and short-term financial services industry, Check Into Cash is the longest standing payday lender in the industry. Since the company's inception, Check Into Cash has branched out to include a variety of financial services under their umbrella, earning the title in their slogan — Your One Stop Money Shop®.

The 25th Anniversary Giveaway is a way for Check Into Cash to celebrate their accomplishments and milestones with their customers while also giving back to those who made the company's achievements possible.

"We are so proud to be able to say that we've been serving the community for this long," said Check Into Cash President Steve Scoggins. "We can't believe it's been 25 years since Check Into Cash began, but we're ready for 25 more."

Winner selection for the giveaway will begin on June 18th, 2018, at which point one winner will be chosen per week through December 1st, 2018. "25 winners, $25,000, 25 years," said Scoggins. "We'll be celebrating our 25th year for the rest of 2018 and we'd love to give our customers a chance to be a part of the celebration. What's a better way to say thank you than with 25 $1,000 cash prizes?"

About Check Into Cash

Founded in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1993 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Allan Jones, the Check Into Cash brand is a state licensed and regulated small balance lender. Check Into Cash stores offer check cashing, Western Union® money transfers, prepaid U.S. Money Cards, and other convenient services as a complete one stop money shop.

Check Into Cash is a founding member of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), the trade association representing the nation's payday lenders. The CFSA advocates for best practices and helps enact legislation that balances the needs of the consumer with the interests of the industry.

As a national leader and industry standard bearer, Check Into Cash firmly believes in truthful advertising and full disclosure of its services.

