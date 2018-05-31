Check Into Cash Announces 25th Anniversary

CLEVELAND, Tenn., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Into Cash will begin celebrating in honor of the company's 25th Anniversary this June. Employees and customers alike are invited to be part of the spirit of the anniversary as well. To truly showcase the company's accomplishments and growth over the last quarter-century, they've built an educational campaign full of milestones and momentous occasions that have taken place within the company since its inception. Check Into Cash will also be running a celebratory giveaway that splits $25,000 between 25 lucky winners as a way to thank their customers and the communities that have been a part of the company's achievements.

"Company pride is certainly going to be strong this summer," said Check Into Cash President Steve Scoggins. "The company feels like one big family now more than ever. And we've been serving our communities and families for 25 years - that's definitely worth celebrating."

The celebration will mostly take place in June, the company's birthday month, but the educational campaign and temporary re-skin of the website will remain in place until the end of the year to fully showcase company pride.

As a pioneer in the alternative and short-term financial services industry, Check Into Cash is the longest standing payday lender in the industry. Since the company's inception, Check Into Cash has branched out to include a variety of financial services under their umbrella, earning the title in their slogan — Your One Stop Money Shop®.

For more information about Check Into Cash's 25th Anniversary, and to learn more about the company's history, visit CheckIntoCash.com. #CIC25Years

About Check Into Cash

Founded in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1993 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Allan Jones, the Check Into Cash brand is a state licensed and regulated small balance lender. Check Into Cash stores offer check cashing, Western Union® money transfers, prepaid U.S. Money Cards, and other convenient services as a complete one stop money shop.

Check Into Cash is a founding member of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), the trade association representing the nation's payday lenders. The CFSA advocates for best practices and helps enact legislation that balances the needs of the consumer with the interests of the industry.

As a national leader and industry standard bearer, Check Into Cash firmly believes in truthful advertising and full disclosure of its services.

©2018 Check Into Cash, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Jim Higgins, Chief Marketing Officer

423-961-6161

jhiggins@checkintocash.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/check-into-cash-announces-25th-anniversary-300657816.html

SOURCE Check Into Cash