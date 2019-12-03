Check Into Cash Owner Allan Jones Sponsors Cleveland Middle School Wrestling, Praises Its First and Undefeated Female Wrestler

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Into Cash's founder Allan Jones is proudly sponsoring Cleveland High School (Jones' alma mater), which has dominated Tennessee wrestling over the past decade. His company has also sponsored Cleveland Middle School's wrestling since 2011, funding jerseys, t-shirts, facilities and more. As a result, the CMS wrestling team is growing, and it recently added its first female wrestler, who remains undefeated.

A short-term lending company, Check Into Cash has locations across the USA. Jones uses the success of the company to give back locally, particularly to wrestling programs. CIC even funds Higher Calling, the local kids' wrestling club that feeds into the middle school program.

"CHS is the only high school in Tennessee with two returning All-Americans and several State champs," Jones said, "and this level of success starts with the kids' program, Higher Calling. My wife, Janie, and I are proud of the fact that Josh Bosken, Coach of Higher Calling, is so good that families are relocating to Cleveland just to be part of the program, elementary through high school."

One such family is the Fowlers, who relocated from Murfreesboro to Cleveland. Their mission? For twins Cy and Piper to join the best wrestling program in the South and continue their family wrestling tradition.

"I met their father when we were in high school," said McKenzie Fowler, Cy and Piper's mother. "I was the wrestling manager, and he was on the team. We've been together ever since, and wrestling has too."

Cleveland Middle is the reigning State champ and has only lost one dual meet in the past six years. Getting on the team is no easy feat.

Seventh-graders Cy and Piper had to wrestle their way onto the powerful middle school squad. In the challenge matches, Piper pinned two eighth-grade football stars.

But Piper isn't just a phenomenal wrestler. She's Cleveland Middle School's first female wrestler.

Wrestling at 130 pounds, Piper has a record of 16-0 with CMS. She has pinned 90 percent of her opponents and 100 percent of them have been male. Her lighter twin brother, Cy, is 15-1.

Both can be seen working out seven days a week at the Jones Wrestling Center, a state-of-the-art wrestling center, donated by businessman Allan Jones. Jones donated money for both CHS and Bradley Central High School's wrestling buildings. Not surprisingly, these two high schools have the winningest wrestling programs in the history of the state of Tennessee.

Also not surprising is that Jones' company, Check Into Cash, funds the two best kids' clubs in the South—Cleveland's Higher Calling Wrestling Club and Bradley's Pride Wrestling Club.

And while he's seen a lot of things in wrestling through the decades, Jones insists that Piper is unique.

"Piper has to be the only undefeated female wrestling boys at this level in the South," Jones said. "She's absolutely phenomenal."

