Check `n Go 2019 Charitable Donations Total Close to $150k

CINCINNATI, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of its EPIC Outreach program to encourage associates to give back to the communities they serve, Check `n Go has volunteered with and made donations to over 90 charitable organizations across the U.S., and will contribute close to $150,000 in 2019.

EPIC Outreach is a program that encourages Check `n Go associates to support local, national and international nonprofit agencies that support a cause with a special meaning for themselves or their team. In addition to recognizing these associates who donate their time and resources, the company also offers financial support in the form of EPIC Outreach grants.

Some of the top organizations that Check `n Go partnered with in 2019 include the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association and Impact Youth Outreach.

Check `n Go also celebrated 25 years of operation this September with events benefitting the communities they serve across the country. To recognize the community where its first location opened, Check `n Go partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati to giveaway 25 children's bicycles and helmets in Covington, KY. In addition, the company sponsored a series of "Check `n Go Forward" events, where employees from retail stores in 24 states were chosen to go into their communities with $500 each to randomly "pay it forward" to community members. This could include paying for community members' car repairs, gas, groceries, etc.

Check `n Go released a video highlighting these events, which can be seen at: www.checkngo.com/25years.

About Axcess Financial/ Check `n Go:

Axcess Financial is a career destination for those who want to make a difference. Axcess works to provide support to our various Check `n Go and Allied Cash Advance retail stores. The Check `n Go story began 25 years ago in Covington, KY, at a retail location with a customer base in desperate need of financial support. Since then, Axcess Financial, Check `n Go and Allied Cash Advance has grown to 900+ retail stores and has serviced over 50 million loans. To learn more about our Check `n Go locations, please visit https://www.checkngo.com/state-center/.

SOURCE Check `n Go