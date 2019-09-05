Check `n Go Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Nationwide Community Events

CINCINNATI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Check `n Go is celebrating 25 years of operation this September, with events benefitting Check `n Go customers and communities across the country. Besides celebrating this notable anniversary, the festivities are designed to thank customers for being an essential part of the company's story, and give back to the communities who have made the story possible.

"It's an honor for us to celebrate 25 years in business," said Doug Clark, President at Axcess Financial. "Looking back over the years, we couldn't think of a better way to mark this special occasion than by showing our gratitude to the customers and communities who helped us reach this milestone."

The Check `n Go sweepstakes, which ran for 25 days in July, randomly selected 25 applicants from across the country to win $1000. In addition, the company is sponsoring a series of "Check `n Go Forward" events, where employees from retail stores in 24 states are chosen to go into their communities with $500 each to randomly "pay it forward" to community members. This could include paying for community members' car repairs, gas, groceries or making a donation to a local charity.

Check `n Go has also partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Covington, KY and Cincinnati, OH to hold a bike giveaway event. On September 5 at 4:30 pm, Check `n Go will donate 25 childrens' bikes and helmets to members of the local Boys and Girls Clubs. The event will also feature pizza and Kona Ice for the children, as well as presentations from Check `n Go leadership including Doug Clark, President of Axcess Financial.

The bike giveaway will take place at Randolph Park in Covington, KY which is the same neighborhood where the first Check `n Go store opened 25 years ago.

For more information, visit the Check `n Go company website at www.checkngo.com/25years.

About Axcess Financial/ Check `n Go:

Axcess Financial is a career destination for those who want to make a difference. Axcess works to provide support to our various Check `n Go and Allied Cash Advance retail stores. The Check `n Go story began 25 years ago in Covington, KY, at a retail location with a customer base in desperate need of financial support. Since then, Axcess Financial, Check `n Go and Allied Cash Advance has grown to 900+ retail stores and has serviced over 50 million loans. To learn more about our Check `n Go locations, please visit https://www.checkngo.com/state-center/.

