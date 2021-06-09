Check One, Two, Three. What Would You Do With 96 G's?

How would $96,000 help make your dream come true? In the film, residents of Washington Heights envision what they would do with the money, from pursuing higher education to saving a family-owned business. In anticipation of the film's release in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11, and in honor of the vibrant, hard-working and tight-knit community celebrated in the film, Presidente wants to hear how you would spend that money to pursue your passions.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with Warner Bros and a film like 'In the Heights', that boldly celebrates Dominican and Hispanic culture," said Alex Monroy, Senior Brand Director, Presidente at Anheuser-Busch. "As the beer of the Dominican Republic, this partnership gives us the opportunity to champion not only our brand birthplace but also the cultural identities and stories of many hispanic communities and Presidente drinkers stateside."

Presidente Chairman Alex Rodriguez, who grew up in Washington Heights, will lead a small panel tasked with reviewing submissions and selecting a worthy recipient of the US$96,000 from Presidente.

"We know $96,000 can change someone's life for the better," said Alex Rodriguez, President and Chairman of Presidente USA. "Just like the musical and movie, this money can help turn dreams into reality, and I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

To enter, consumers (21+) will need to upload a photo to Facebook and/or Instagram telling us how $96,000k could change your life, and tag and follow @presidenteusa + @Intheheightsmovie using #contest.

'In the Heights' opens in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.

For official details on the contest, visit https://www.anheuser-busch.com/presidente-intheheightscontest.html and follow Presidente on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Presidente Beer

The number one selling beer of the Caribbean, Presidente was founded in 1935 in the Dominican Republic. Today, it is widely regarded as a symbol of Dominican culture and pride, with the ability to instantly transport drinkers to the island. A Pilsner with a full-bodied, smooth flavor, Presidente is best enjoyed straight from the freezer with a layer of ice known as "una Vestida De Novia." Presidente is available nationwide and is owned and distributed by Anheuser-Busch. For more information, follow Presidente on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About In The Heights

In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, singer Marc Anthony and Jimmy Smits.

Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway / Barrio Grrrl! / Likely Story / SGS Pictures Production, A Jon M. Chu Film, In the Heights. Slated to open on June 11, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. The film is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references. www.intheheights-movie.com

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

