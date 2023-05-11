Check Out New Packaging Options at ClearBags

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearBags, a leading supplier of flexible packaging solutions, is proud to announce its expanded range of packaging products including shaped pouches, clear boxes and trading card packaging.

ClearBags is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality packaging solutions. With an expanded range of products that includes shaped pouches, clear boxes, and trading card packaging, ClearBags is dedicated to helping customers protect and showcase their products in the best possible way.

Shaped Pouches

ClearBags offers an extensive collection of shaped pouches that are perfect for a variety of products, from food items to cosmetics. These innovative pouches come in a range of shapes, sizes, and colors, allowing customers to choose an option that fits best for their product. They are made of high-quality materials, including kraft paper, ensuring durability and protection from external factors such as moisture and air.

Clear Boxes

ClearBags offers a wide range of clear boxes , all of which can be used for gift boxes, candy boxes, stationery boxes and more. These boxes are made of high-quality PET and feature a crystal clear finish that showcases the product inside. With an array of sizes and styles to choose from, customers can find the perfect clear box to suit their needs.

Trading Card Packaging

ClearBags now offers trading card packaging options to protect and showcase collectible sports and trading cards, as well as game cards. These options include top loaders, penny sleeves, and standard bags with a clear front and black back. Made of high-quality, acid free materials, these packaging options provide ultimate protection to trading cards and other collectibles, keeping them in pristine condition.

About ClearBags

An innovative packaging seller for 30 years, ClearBags offers the widest range of high-quality, product packaging solutions that ship and store flat with low minimums for customization, ease of ordering, speed of delivery, and the support of packaging experts. Explore and learn more about how ClearBags is empowering businesses of all sizes with memorable, and affordable packaging for their year-round needs. https://www.clearbags.com/

Media Contact:

Julie Vang

[email protected]

18002332630

SOURCE ClearBags