Check out the winners of Design-A-Bag Online Competition 2018

Lemniscate Handbag designed by Ho Kuan Teck of Singapore was selected Best Overall Design out of the 3 finalists who received a 4-week bag design course in Milan valued at USD 4,200 with USD 1,000 accommodation allowance at the prestigious Arsutoria School on top of the final prizes.

Three finalists were offered a free trip to Hong Kong to attend Design-A-Bag Online Competition events held last March with USD 500 cash prize to spend plus one year subscription to www.arstrends.com.

One online favourite design was voted by our Facebook audience. The "Circular Bag" from Spain was the winner for this category with 345 likes. The winner received one year subscription to www.arstrends.com.

The winner stories will be released on our APLF blog at www.aplf.com. For further information about the competition details, visit www.designaccess-fa.com.

Design-A-Bag Competition

Design-A-Bag (DAB) online competition is the only bag designing event of its kind for designers and design students all over the world.

The annual event brings together a global design community to Fashion Access trade fair in Hong Kong to showcase their creations to the world and exchange design concepts among talents from various cultures and backgrounds.

About APLF Limited (http://www.aplf.com/)

APLF Ltd is a joint venture between SIC Group and UBM Asia. For over two decades, Hong Kong-based APLF Ltd has been providing the global leather and fashion industries with its most important meeting and trading place.

About SIC Group (http://www.sicgroup.com/)

SIC Group has been organising international professional events since 1926 for companies working in the leather sector. Its role is to support businesses in their development and offer them work platforms in areas of the world with high potential. With four shows organised each year, SIC Group and its partners can take advantages of expertise that is unique in the world.



About UBM Asia (http://www.ubmasia.com/)

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global presence in 24 major cities with 32 offices and 1,300 staff.

With a track record spanning over 30 years, UBM Asia operates in 19 market sectors with 230 events, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 round-the-clock online products for over 2,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world. We provide a one-stop diversified global service for high-value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks.

UBM Asia has extensive office networks in China, Southeast Asia and India, three of the world's fastest growing B2B events markets. UBM China has 12 offices in the major cities in mainland China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Guzhen and Shenzhen, where we organise 90 events. In ASEAN, UBM Asia operates from its offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines with 70 events in this region. UBM India teams in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai organise over 20 events every year across the country.

UBM Asia was awarded 'Asia's Most Reliable Trade Show Organizer Award' in Hong Kong's Most Valuable Companies Awards (HKMVCA) 2016.

About UBM plc (http://www.ubm.com/)

UBM plc is a leading global events-led marketing services and communications company. We help businesses do business, bringing the world's buyers and sellers together at events, online and in print. Our 5,000 staff in more than 20 countries are organised into specialist teams which serve commercial and professional communities, helping them to do business and their markets to work effectively and efficiently.

For more information, go to www.ubm.com; for UBM corporate news, follow us on Twitter at @UBM_plc and go to http://media.ubm.com/social for more UBM social media options.



