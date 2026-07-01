Check Point Software's Cloud Firewall Offering Now Available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud

PARIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today announced it is a partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud for Europe.

Check Point's Cloud Firewall offering is now available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, further supporting customers in Europe. Check Point solutions deliver prevention-first security across network, workload, and application layers, while providing customers with the same availability and performance they expect from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Availability on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud enables European organisations to meet stringent operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a fully featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure is entirely located within the EU and operates independently from existing AWS Regions. Customers using the AWS European Sovereign Cloud benefit from the full power of AWS including the same service portfolio, security, availability, performance, familiar architecture, APIs, and innovations such as the AWS Nitro System.

"The AWS European Sovereign Cloud represents a significant step forward for organisations operating under EU regulatory frameworks. Check Point's Cloud Firewall solution on this independent cloud infrastructure enables our customers to run their most sensitive workloads with operational autonomy and data residency entirely within the EU. With Check Point's prevention-first security and AI-powered threat intelligence, plus the sovereignty controls and technical assurances of AWS, we're delivering the compliance support and innovation our customers need to accelerate their digital transformation while meeting stringent regulatory requirements."

— Joaquin Reixa, Vice President, Western Europe, Check Point Software Technologies

Customers can begin planning their transition to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud today. To learn more about Check Point's Cloud Firewall and WAF offerings available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, visit Public Cloud AWS Security - Check Point Software.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to the expected availability and rollout of Check Point solutions on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, customers' ability to deploy and operate workloads on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud as it becomes available, and our expectations regarding the benefits of these offerings. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies