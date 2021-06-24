Check Announces Partnerships with Leading Software Platforms to Power Payroll

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Check , the payroll-as-a-service startup whose mission is to make paying people simple, today announced first-of-their-kind embedded payroll partnerships with several leading software platforms. Check now powers payroll for platforms that together support over 1 million workers across more than 100,000 small and mid-sized businesses.

The partnerships between Check and these industry-leading companies represent a major milestone in the maturity of embedded finance and payroll. Despite its importance, innovation in payroll has historically lagged behind financial services more generally due to the complexity of handling thousands of taxes across the federal, state, and local levels.

"When we started building Check, we believed that payroll could and should work better, especially for the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy," said Andrew Brown, CEO and co-founder of Check. "We heard from developers hungry to create new payroll products tailored to the needs of specific business and worker types, and we believed that building the infrastructure for them to do so would unleash a new wave of innovation. But we've been humbled by the scale of the exciting, native payroll solutions now being powered by Check."

Check was founded in 2019 and launched publicly in January 2021. Its payroll-as-a-service suite offers everything companies need to build, launch, and scale a payroll product, including Check's intuitive API; its simple front-end modules, Onboard and Express; and a user-friendly customer management dashboard, Console. The company works with leading vertical SaaS companies, time and attendance platforms, HR businesses, and labor marketplaces. Check is powering payroll for Homebase, Careswitch , Eddy , ServiceTitan , Table Needs , and TreeRing Workforce Solutions , among others.

To dive into one example, Homebase helps more than 100,000 local businesses manage their hourly teams, with hiring, onboarding, scheduling, time clocks, communication, HR, and more. And now, with help from Check, they are offering easy-to-use payroll too.

"We've always seen payroll as a natural extension of our product—and our customers did too. Check has enabled us to build payroll that could be tailored specifically for our customers," said John Waldmann, CEO and co-founder of Homebase. "We're excited to be able to use Check's technology to create our own unique solution to meet the needs of local businesses and hourly teams."

Check is the first payroll-as-a-service startup whose mission is to make paying people simple.

