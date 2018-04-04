Check These 4 Things Before Getting Travel Insurance For Your Alaskan Cruise

What Happens If My Cruise Leaves Without Me?

Airline delays and cancellations can be unpredictable and may cause you to miss your cruise. Missed Connection coverage can help you catch up to your cruise if you miss its departure or, in some cases, if you're delayed driving to the airport due to an accident or road work. Travelers can use this coverage to pay not only for transportation to join their cruise, but also for food, lodging, and missed excursions that occurred during the delay.

How Much Emergency Medical Coverage Do I Need?

Medical treatment and evacuation can be expensive on a cruise ship. With Alaska's rural and smaller destinations, the need to be evacuated to a larger medical facility is also an expensive possibility. Squaremouth recommends at least $250,000 of Emergency Evacuation coverage and at least $100,000 of Emergency Medical coverage.

Are My Alaskan Adventures Covered?

Most Alaskan Cruisers have planned extensively for their once in a lifetime excursions but not all policies have coverage for these activities. Most policies will exclude coverage for the popular heli skiing, mountain biking, snowmobiling and water rafting, among many others. If you plan to take part in these adventure activities, consider getting the upgraded Hazardous Sports coverage.

Should I Check 'Yes' For My Cruise Line's Travel Insurance?

Not necessarily. Most cruise lines offer travel insurance to their customers but policies aren't 'one size fits all'. Using a comparison site will allow you to sort through policies' coverages and compare them side by side to get the best value. Generally, your cruise line's travel insurance won't cover pre-existing conditions and will only cover expenses purchased directly through the cruise line. Travel insurance purchased through a third party can cover travelers' pre-existing conditions and will cover them from the time they leave home to their return, including delayed or cancelled flights.

For more information on travel insurance coverage for cruises, visit Squaremouth's Cruise Travel Insurance Information Center.

Related

Read This Before You Check Yes to Your Cruise Line's Travel Insurance, Says Squaremouth

The 4 Biggest Mistakes That Could Make Your Cruise Travel Insurance Worthless

3 Sure-Fire Ways to Invalidate Your Travel Insurance Claim on a Cruise

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com

Available Topic Expert:

Carolyn Leckie

carolynleckie8@gmail.com

727-260-5012

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/check-these-4-things-before-getting-travel-insurance-for-your-alaskan-cruise-300624331.html

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

