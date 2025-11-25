Checkbook and LianLian Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Cross-Border Payments

SAN MATEO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkbook, a leading provider of modern digital payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with LL Pay U.S., LLC (d/b/a LianLian Global), a core cross-border payment affiliate of Lianlian DigiTech (Stock Code: 2598.HK), to streamline international payments for platforms, merchants, students, and travel agencies worldwide.

LianLian Global has built a reputation as a trusted payment service provider for Asia merchants selling on global marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. With virtual accounts available in 12+ markets, LianLian Global facilitates global fund collection and payouts, supporting merchants as they grow their cross-border operations.

By combining LianLian Global's extensive cross-border payments infrastructure with Checkbook's innovative payment technology—including PayPal wallet payouts and ACH, the partnership aims to enhance efficiency and flexibility for businesses across multiple industries:

Pay to Wallets: Support for U.S. digital wallet payouts, including PayPal.

payouts, including PayPal. E-commerce Payments: Enable merchants to receive international payments and settle funds back to China via compliant banking channels.

Education Payments: Facilitate tuition payments for Chinese students studying abroad through reliable ACH transfers.

"This partnership with LianLian Global represents a major step forward in making cross-border transactions faster, more transparent, and more accessible," said Aditya Raikar, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkbook. "Together, we are removing friction in payments for merchants, students, and businesses operating globally."

"LianLian Global is dedicated to advancing payments and expanding into the US with innovative financial services," said Sandra Lam, Deputy CEO of US at LianLian Global. "By partnering with Checkbook, we are enriching our global payout capabilities and jointly serving the growing demand for efficient cross-border solutions."

The collaboration is expected to accelerate growth for both companies, particularly in the U.S. market, by addressing the evolving needs of cross-border enterprises with flexible, tech-forward payment options.

SOURCE LianLian Global