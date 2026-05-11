Checkbox Expands AI Legal Front Door with New Capabilities for Workflow Automation, Institutional Knowledge Capture, and Cycle Time Reporting

New AI capabilities forward Checkbox's AI Legal Front Door vision — helping legal teams automate intake from initial point of contact, scale attorney expertise, and operate with greater speed and visibility.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Checkbox announced a suite of new AI capabilities that fundamentally change how in-house legal teams receive, process, and measure their work. The release introduces AI Agent Actions, which turn a single conversation into a fully structured legal matter; AI Corrections, which let attorneys submit real-time feedback that immediately improves future AI responses; and Intelligent Status Update, which keeps matter data accurate automatically and powers a new level of cycle time visibility.

Checkbox AI Agent

Checkbox's latest release advances the AI Legal Front Door — the operating model for modern in-house legal that embeds AI at the point of intake, inside the knowledge base, and underneath operational reporting. Built on a unified platform that connects AI Agent, Workflow, and Matter Management, the AI Legal Front Door ensures every request is resolved in the right way: answered instantly, escalated into a process, or routed to the right attorney. With these new updates, legal teams can move faster, scale their expertise across the business, and operate with the visibility that makes legal a measurable partner.

AI Agent Actions: The AI Doesn't Just Answer — It Acts

All legal work used to start the same way: lawyers had to sort through Slack messages, emails, or meeting notes for requests from the business, manually turn those into structured tasks, and rope in the appropriate stakeholders. With AI Agent Actions, that step disappears.

Legal teams can now receive, triage, and action business requests without any manual steps. When someone from the business sends in a request — whether it's submitting a contract for review, flagging a compliance question, or asking for legal advice — the AI agent asks a few qualifying questions, then acts. By understanding context from the conversation, the agent can automatically create a fully populated matter on the legal board and kick off the right workflow. The assigned attorney wakes up to a structured, ready-to-action request that doesn't require manual triage or back-and-forth communication to gather missing information.

What makes this uniquely possible in Checkbox is that the AI sits at the Legal Front Door — the first point of entry when a request enters legal. Because Checkbox owns the full legal operations ecosystem from AI Agent and Legal Intake, to Workflow and Matter Management, every request gets resolved the right way from the start: answered instantly if the AI knows it, escalated into a workflow if it needs structure, or sent to the right attorney if it needs human judgment. No other platform closes that loop from a single conversation.

AI Agent Actions reduce manual input requirements and administrative overhead, ensuring requests always reach the right path — whether self-service, workflow, or attorney review.

AI Corrections: The Fastest Way to Keep Legal Knowledge Current

Policy documents can take weeks to produce, and in a field where regulations and business needs are constantly shifting, keeping AI-generated responses accurate and up to date through a traditional approval process is simply not practical. That's why we're introducing AI Corrections.

Attorneys can now review AI responses and correct them on the spot — and those corrections take effect immediately. When the AI surfaces an inaccurate or outdated answer, an attorney can edit it directly in the Checkbox dashboard to reflect what it should have said. The next time a similar question comes in, the corrected, legally approved answer appears instead, with no model retraining, IT ticket, or waiting period required. Over time, the AI becomes a living record of the team's expertise, shaped by the people who know the work best. Every correction is tracked and version-controlled, so teams always know what changed, when, and why.

AI Corrections capture attorney expertise as reusable institutional knowledge, reduce dependency on tribal knowledge held by few team members, and preserve continuity when employees leave or roles change — giving teams full control over how their AI evolves.

Intelligent Status Update: Cycle Time Data That Reflects Reality

Cycle time is one of the most important metrics for legal as it helps to reveal where delays are coming from and proves that the bottleneck is often the business, not legal. That case has always been hard to make without reliable data. And reliable data has traditionally depended on whether someone remembered to move a matter from "In Review" to "Awaiting Business" at the exact moment. Intelligent Status Update removes that dependency entirely.

Legal Operations teams can now configure plain-English rules for each status option — things like "Move to In Review when the attorney sends a response" or "Set to On Hold if no new messages for 10 days." From there, Checkbox handles everything automatically. Status updates are triggered by new messages arriving on the matter via email, Slack, or comment, or by a scheduled daily check that evaluates matter context against the configured rules. In both cases, the AI reads the matter context and updates the status to match, without any attorney input required.

This leaves legal teams with cycle time reporting that they can finally stand behind. By accurately distinguishing time spent by legal from time spent waiting on the business, teams get a real-time picture of where every matter stands, as well as the operational clarity to identify bottlenecks, report on SLAs, and make the case to leadership with confidence.

Experience the AI Legal Front Door

All three newly released AI capabilities are available to Checkbox customers today. Together, they reflect where legal AI is headed — beyond standalone assistants, toward AI embedded into how legal teams receive work, build knowledge, and measure performance across the business. To learn more, visit the Checkbox team at CLOC Global Institute in Chicago, Booth 216.

About Checkbox

Checkbox is the AI-powered legal operations platform purpose-built for in-house legal teams. By combining an AI Legal Front Door, workflow automation, and matter management in a single platform, Checkbox helps legal teams automate intake, scale expertise, and operate with the speed and visibility that businesses demand. Learn more at checkbox.ai.

SOURCE Checkbox