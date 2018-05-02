Checked Out: Workers Disengaged 26 Percent Of Time

Better perks (free food, nap rooms, on-site gyms) 37% More challenging work 31% Less bureaucracy/red tape 31% Lighter workload 22% More team building/work outings 22% A better boss 19% Other 9%

*Multiple responses permitted

Additional findings from the research:

Pittsburgh , Salt Lake City and Charlotte took the top spots for most engaged workers.

, and Charlotte took the top spots for most engaged workers. Professionals in Los Angeles , Miami , New York and Chicago struggle most to stay inspired.

, , and struggle most to stay inspired. Respondents ages 18 to 34 said better perks (47 percent) would help their motivation most at the office, followed by more challenging work (38 percent).

Professionals ages 55 and older said that less red tape (35 percent) would do the trick when it comes to improving satisfaction in their day-to-day activities.

Employees in Chicago seek more meaningful work (44 percent).

seek more meaningful work (44 percent). Workers in Cleveland are looking for less bureaucracy at work (40 percent).

are looking for less bureaucracy at work (40 percent). Perks reign supreme in Boston : 46 percent of workers want offerings such as nap rooms, free snacks or an on-site gym.

"Employers shouldn't take a one-size-fits-all approach to improving employee engagement," said Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps. "Each worker and office environment are unique."

Steinitz noted, "Managers should continually check in with their staff to gauge satisfaction levels and learn what motivates or potentially disengages them." He added that anonymous employee surveys could help unearth issues, particularly if workers feel uncomfortable offering candid feedback to their boss. "Employee engagement surveys are most effective when managers share the results and communicate how they plan to make improvements."

About the Research

The survey was developed by Accountemps and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,800 workers across 28 major U.S. cities.

About Accountemps

Accountemps, a Robert Half company, is the world's first and largest specialized staffing service for temporary accounting, finance and bookkeeping professionals. The staffing firm has more than 300 locations worldwide. More resources, including job search services and the company's blog, can be found at roberthalf.com/accountemps.

