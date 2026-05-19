Checker Raises $8M from Galaxy Ventures, Al Mada Ventures and Framework Ventures to Unify Fragmented Digital Asset Markets for Institutions

Over the last 12 months, the platform's initial product enabling global stablecoin liquidity has scaled from $0 to $3B in total processing volume (TPV) with institutional clients including Rail, Braza Bank, and more

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checker, a global network that enables financial institutions to plug into stablecoins and digital asset liquidity, cross-border payments, treasury, and credit via a single API, announced today that it has raised $8M in funding from Galaxy Ventures, Al Mada Ventures, and Framework Ventures. Additional participants include strategic financial institutions, such as Bitso and Airtm in Latin America, DFS Lab in Africa, and Onigiri Capital, SNZ Capital and Velocity in Asia. Additional investors include fintech operators from Stripe, Tala, Flutterwave, Mesh, ComplyAdvantage, Superstate, and more.

The cofounders of Checker

While stablecoins and tokenization promise faster, cheaper, and more reliable financial infrastructure, large-scale adoption will require solutions to liquidity fragmentation, operational complexity, and compliance hurdles. To access crypto and stablecoin markets, institutions are often stuck stitching together multiple providers as a makeshift solution, resulting in systems that are difficult to scale and maintain.

Enter Checker. Through the company's single API, financial institutions can launch and scale products spanning trading, payments, treasury, and credit across markets worldwide. The network delivers access to global liquidity, fiat on- and off-ramps, and payment rails, eliminating the need to integrate multiple providers.

"Checker's network has been instrumental to our business. Their plug-and-play infrastructure supercharges our trading and treasury plumbing," said Bhanu Kohli, former CEO and Cofounder of crossborder payments company Rail, which was recently acquired by Ripple.

"We have spent our careers dealing with the existing financial plumbing inside 24/7 global financial institutions. We've experienced how broken it is, and know how much better it can and should be" said Jack Chong, Cofounder of Checker. "This funding allows us to accelerate our mission to enable financial institutions from Brazil and Kenya, to Hong Kong and the United States, to transform how foreign exchange, payments, trading, and investment products are built. We are incredibly grateful for our customers and investors' trust."

Over the past year, Checker has onboarded institutional clients including Rail (acquired by Ripple), Braza Bank in Brazil, and Belo in Argentina, as it scaled to $3B in total processing volume, accounting for around 1% of annual global B2B stablecoin payments volume. Checker's stablecoin processing volume spans 30 customers, which are regulated financial institutions across the US, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Checker network now covers 75 global currencies, powering foreign exchange, collections, payouts, virtual accounts, and trading products worldwide.

"Financial institutions globally are converging on stablecoins as core infrastructure, but fragmentation across liquidity, rails, and compliance slows adoption," said Will Nuelle, General Partner at Galaxy Ventures. "Checker is building the connective tissue that brings market participants together into a unified platform."

"The friction points in fiat on-ramps and off-ramps remain the hardest problem to solve. Checker addresses this with a novel orchestration layer that organizes fragmented stablecoin liquidity into a programmable, compliant network," said Omar Laalej, General Partner at Al Mada Ventures. "With their customer bases growing rapidly across the emerging markets, especially Africa, we didn't hesitate to back this exceptionally lean, top-tier founding team."

With this funding, Checker plans to deepen its global payments coverage to replace traditional correspondent banking dependencies. The team also intends to build out embedded borrowing and lending capabilities that improve capital efficiency and reduce pre-funding requirements for its customers, fully utilizing the just-in-time settlement capabilities of stablecoins. Finally, the firm intends to launch AI-powered agents for treasury management, back-office operations, and predictive analytics, enabling financial institutions to hyperscale their operating efficiencies.

About Checker

Checker unifies the fragmented digital assets markets for financial institutions globally.

The network enables financial institutions to plug into stablecoins and digital asset liquidity, cross-border payments, treasury, and credit via a single API. More than 30 regulated financial institutions, from B2B payments providers, remittance companies, FX banks, to trading firms, now work with Checker to access global efficient and reliable stablecoin FX liquidity, named accounts, and payment rails without stitching together multiple providers.

Founded by operators with experience across trading, treasury, and financial infrastructure, Checker's network coverage spans across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Checker is also backed by leading investors and financial institutions including Galaxy Ventures, Al Mada Ventures, Framework, Bitso, Airtm.

SOURCE Checker