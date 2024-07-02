Checkers & Rally's Announces Strategic National Distribution Partnership with McLane

TAMPA, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's , an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful, craveable food at a great value, today announced it has entered a partnership for distribution services with McLane Company, the largest systems distributor in America. The strategic alliance aims to strengthen operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness for Checkers as the company focuses on long-term growth.

"We are pleased to announce McLane as our exclusive national distribution partner, an important transition for our business as we reinforce our commitment to strengthening our operations in order to deliver unparalleled service and value to our customers," said Christopher Ward, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Checkers & Rally's. "McLane is a trusted partner that will be instrumental in streamlining our distribution operations and creating substantial savings across our 800 locations. We believe this is an important step forward in setting the company up for long-term growth and success, and we look forward to our partnership."

The partnership with McLane's restaurant business unit marks an important development for Checkers as it works to expand its footprint and deliver long-term growth. With a nationwide network of distribution centers and a state-of-the-art fleet, McLane delivers to nearly every zip code in the country, which will streamline operations across Checkers' 800 locations.

"McLane is honored for the opportunity to serve Checkers and Rally's, both exceptional brands that align with our business philosophy and people-first attitude," said Susan Adzick, president, McLane restaurant. "Our teammates deliver excellence for our customers every day, and I'm confident we will do great work together."

Leveraging McLane's extensive distribution center network of more than 80 locations, longstanding reputation, investments in technology and operational efficiency will enhance Checkers distribution system. It also will enable Checkers to ensure on-time deliveries, improve order fill rates, better support promotions and LTOs, and help maintain cold chain and logistics at best-in-class standards.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About McLane Company

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world's most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

