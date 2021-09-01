Checkers® & Rally's® Celebrates Hardworking, Everyday Heroes with Free Fries on Labor Day

In addition to serving up free fries on Labor Day, Checkers & Rally's invites everyone to nominate the most hardworking person they know for the chance to win $100 in Checkers & Rally's Rewards for their nominee and themselves. Nominations in the sweepstakes *** can be submitted at FryGiveaway.com by Sept. 8, 2021.

"Checkers & Rally's is a company of hardworking people serving craveable food to hardworking people, and there's no better day to recognize their efforts and contributions than Labor Day," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., noting that the company's team members will be receiving gift boxes of various sweets and snacks for working that day. "Rewarding the hardworking is one of our core company tenets, and we naturally want to do our part by making Labor Day a bit tastier with the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America. It's as easy as printing out or presenting the electronic coupon at your nearest Checkers or Rally's location."

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com.

*Valid only on 9/06/21 at participating locations, during regular business hours. Not included in Order Ahead/Delivery orders placed via Checkers.com. Not valid on orders via third party delivery services/apps. Limit one offer per person per visit. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other coupons or offers.

**Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be a U.S. resident. 18 or older. Begins 12:00:01 a.m. ET 09/02/2021. Ends 11:59:59 p.m. ET 09/08/2021. Winners selected at random. Odds depend on number of entries. Void in RI and where prohibited. Restrictions apply. For details how to enter and official rules, visit frygiveaway.com. Sponsor: Checkers & Rally's National Production Fund, Inc. 4300 W. Cypress St. #600, Tampa, FL 33607.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.checkers.com

