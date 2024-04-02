Checkers® & Rally's® Celebrates Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire with Spookily Delicious ICEEs

Available Now, Fans Can 'Get Slimed' On Their Way to Theaters with Movie-Themed ICEE Flavors for Limited Time

TAMPA, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, teams up with Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and The ICEE Company® to offer movie goers two special-edition ICEEs in celebration of the highly anticipated release of the film, exclusively in theaters now.

Available for a limited time only, Ghostbusters fans can grab ICEE flavors including “BOO Raspberry” and “Slimer’s Green Apple,” at participating Checkers & Rally’s locations nationwide.

Now available for a limited time only, Ghostbusters fans of all ages in the mood to 'get slimed' ahead of their theater experience can grab ICEE flavors including "BOO Raspberry" and "Slimer's Green Apple," available at participating Checkers & Rally's locations nationwide. Regular and large sizes are available, starting at just $3.19.

"Fans have long awaited this movie premiere, and we invite everyone to satisfy their taste buds on their way to the theaters," said Ryan Joy, Executive Chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Our new ICEEs are a really fun twist on a popular menu item, so grab one (or more) before they disappear."

"We are excited to bring the fun of Ghostbusters to life," said Kimmra Hingher, Vice President of Marketing for The ICEE Company. "Available at Checkers & Rally's locations, it's a literal treat for Ghostbusters fans to indulge in our newest limited-edition flavors inspired by the movie franchise. Grab them while you can!"

For those hungry for more, guests can further satisfy their cravings with Checkers' Famous Seasoned Fries – long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America** – and classic menu items such as Big Buford, Classic Wings and more.

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire-themed ICEEs at participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com.

**Technomic Ignite Consumer Data (2020), published by Restaurant Business

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Directed by Gil Kenan. Written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman. Based on the 1984 film "Ghostbusters" an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld. Executive Producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, JoAnn Perritano, Amie Karp, Erica Mills and Eric Reich. The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and William Atherton.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.