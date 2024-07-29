Checkers & Rally's Heats Up with Sizzling New Value Offerings

New $1.99 menu items, milkshake add-ons, and everyday meal deals available for the back-to-school season

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, the iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold, craveable food at a great value, is introducing a lineup of new menu items and deals conveniently unveiled as the back to school season is in full swing. Available at participating locations nationwide from today through September 15, these limited-time offerings are designed to provide compelling value during a time when consumers and families are increasingly budget-conscious, and noticeably much busier.

The late summer menu features the following craveable items:

The Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender Wrap starts at $1.99.

Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender Wrap (starting at $1.99 ) : A warm flour tortilla filled with a signature Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender, crisp iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.

: A warm flour tortilla filled with a signature Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tender, crisp iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing. Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger (starting at $1.99 ) : A 100% beef hamburger patty topped with signature ranch dressing, crispy bacon, dill pickles, and American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun.

: A 100% beef hamburger patty topped with signature ranch dressing, crispy bacon, dill pickles, and American cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun. Chicken Bites Family Meal (Online Special, starting at $12.99 ): For those ordering through Checkers & Rally's digital platforms or their favorite delivery app, a special new Chicken Bites Family Meal is available, which includes one-pound of Chicken Bites with four dipping sauces and four small fries - perfect for a family of four.

For those ordering through Checkers & Rally's digital platforms or their favorite delivery app, a special new Chicken Bites Family Meal is available, which includes one-pound of Chicken Bites with four dipping sauces and four small fries - perfect for a family of four. Milkshake Upgrade: Guests can upgrade the beverage in any combo meal to a classic milkshake for just $1.00 more.

"As families gear up for the back to school rush, Checkers & Rally's is stepping up to offer delicious, affordable options that cater to various tastes and budgets," said Ryan Joy, Executive Chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "From our new value-priced sandwiches to family meal deals and indulgent new sandwiches, students and parents alike will find themselves making a detour at our restaurants on the way home from work, school, sports practices and more."

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to these new menu items for a limited time at participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com. Price and participation may vary by market.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.



Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

SOURCE Checkers Drive-In Restaurants