Checkers & Rally's Hosts "Mother Cruncher" Monster Truck Event to Bid Farewell to 2020

The event is named after one of Checkers & Rally's most successful new product launches this year: The Mother Cruncher chicken sandwich, available in its classic form, as well as Bacon BBQ and, for a limited time, Honey Buffalo.

On December 11th, the nearly-900 unit brand invited its loyal fans on social media to share what items they wanted to see crunched into oblivion. Checkers & Rally's crunched a number of items that symbolize the year 2020, including quarantine, a cancelled cruise, toilet paper, murder hornets, video chats, and the year itself in the form of four salvaged cars with large "2020" banners attached to them.

While many restaurant chains have struggled this year, Checkers & Rally's drive-thru-only model, closed kitchens, and 15 new "Be Safe/See Safe" procedures have helped the brand not only thrive, but grow amid the pandemic, with more than 50 new restaurants set to open by December 31, 2020.

"It goes without saying that this has been a challenging year, and we wanted to find a creative way to say goodbye to the things that have shaped our reality in 2020," said Dwayne Chambers, Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers & Rally's, who joined the brand in 2019 and has reinvigorated the brand's marketing team and strategy. "Checkers & Rally's has long been a scrappy, challenger brand, but 2020 has proven that we were built to thrive in a pandemic. We launched the Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich in a big way this year, so it was only fitting that we build our event around this product to add another layer of crunch to a monumental event. This event is just a taste of what's to come from Checkers & Rally's in 2021 and beyond."

To view the full video and learn more about the event, please visit CRUNCH2020.COM.

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold flavors, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally's, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

No Limit Agency

Lauren Moorman

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.