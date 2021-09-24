Checkers® & Rally's® Joins No Kid Hungry 'Rebuilding' Campaign

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, is once again teaming up with No Kid Hungry® to help end childhood hunger in America. Guests can do their part to help kids in need as well. The company will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for each new Checkers and Rally's Loyalty Program sign-up starting September 24 through September 30, 2021, up to $25,000.

Additionally, on September 24, No Kid Hungry will virtually unveil a commissioned mural – sponsored by Checkers & Rally's – in downtown Detroit (1009 Cass Ave.) as part of its "Rebuilding" campaign. The initiative aims to bring attention to how the work of feeding children is a critical part of pandemic recovery and the many ways in which individuals can get involved and do their part to ensure no child is faced with hunger. Local artist Desiree Kelly designed the mural, which was inspired by local children in Detroit and their vision for a better future. The mural will be featured in a five-part micro-documentary series, which can be viewed at nokidhungry.org/rebuild.

"As a proud partner of No Kid Hungry, Checkers & Rally's remains committed to doing all we can to have a positive impact on our country's youth now and for generations to come," said Frances Allen, President & CEO of Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., and Member of the No Kid Hungry Advisory Board. "We are honored and privileged to be a part of such an inspiring and life-changing campaign as we continue to work together with No Kid Hungry to put an end to childhood hunger and give back to the communities we serve."

"Children nationwide are experiencing hunger every day, and it has only been amplified by the global pandemic, which has left many parents and guardians unemployed and seeking further assistance to feed their families," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "To have Checkers and Rally's sponsor the Detroit mural, call on its customers to give back by signing up for the restaurant's rewards program, and donating proceeds to our organization and mission – it truly showcases the company's commitment to eliminating childhood hunger."

For more information, hours of operation, or to find a Checkers or Rally's location near you, please visit www.checkers.com. Additionally, learn more the "Rebuilding" campaign and support No Kid Hungry by visiting NoKidHungry.org/Rebuild.

