Checkers & Rally's Launches New National Ad Campaign Highlighting Everyday Heroes

Checkers & Rally's has always kept guests at the heart of both its marketing and operations, and the new campaign is designed to offer guests everyday wins — something we could all use more of these days. The first spot features "Diego," a young man heroically helping his friend move, carrying heavy boxes, climbing stairs, loading the truck and working up a big appetite. He's definitely earned a win, and he gets one at Checkers & Rally's with the new Super Loaded Buford limited time offer (LTO).

A core component of the brand's DNA is offering rewards to the hardworking and the often-underestimated everyday hero. These are the people who have continued to work, educate, support and provide essential services to us throughout the most challenging times; the moms and dads who have balanced home schooling and work; and so many others who deserve a win every day. As the campaign rolls out over the next several months, future spots will include a young woman who works long hours on her feet as a hostess and a dad who spends his entire day helping his son with a messy science project. Both of these people need a win, and they find it at Checkers & Rally's.

"This campaign represents so much more than just a marketing effort," said Dwayne Chambers, CMO of Checkers & Rally's. "This is about demonstrating to our guests that we see how hard they are working, we see the challenges they've had to overcome, and we are dedicated to giving guests a stress-free and delicious respite. 2020 was a difficult year, but we managed to thrive throughout it, and we are carrying exceptional momentum into 2021. Now, we are dedicated to providing wins for the people who really need them, each and every day."

As serious as Checkers & Rally's is about rewarding everyday heroes, the brand's new ad campaign is also playful. In keeping with the style guests have come to know and love — a style that introduced item names like the Big Buford and the Mother Cruncher Chicken Sandwich — the campaign is bold, offbeat, and confident as well as inspiring and genuine.

Checkers & Rally's new ad campaign will also introduce an enticing new limited-time offering, a more-is-more take on the classic Big Buford, "The Super Loaded Buford," which includes two large hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburger patties topped with two slices of melted American cheese, caramelized onions, crispy onions, Checkers' famous seasoned fries, bacon, dill pickles, ketchup and mayo all served on a toasted, bakery-style bun.

Of course, the new campaign will also underline many of the features that have long helped the brand stand out from its competition, including high-quality food; exceptional value; streamlined, simple and speedy experiences; and craveable, fun food.

Checkers & Rally's new ad campaign was developed by the brand's in-house agency, led by Chambers, in creative production partnership with Fitzgerald and Company. Chambers joined the Checkers & Rally's team in 2019, bringing vast experience working with major brands like Sonic, Red Robin, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc., Krispy Kreme, Fuddruckers & Koo Koo Roo and Noodles & Company. One of the first changes he made was bringing the creative team in-house. This campaign marks the second major marketing moment for the brand in the last two months, coming on the heels of the Mother Cruncher Monster Truck event in December 2020.

To watch the new Checkers ad, please go to: https://www.checkers.com/super-loaded-buford/

To watch the Rally's version of the ad, please go to: https://www.rallys.com/super-loaded-buford/

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold flavors, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With nearly 900 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunity for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has been awarded several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: Ranking #140 on Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500, Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Best Franchise Deals, "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine, the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News, and "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally's, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Green

No Limit Agency

[email protected]

312-526-3996

SOURCE Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.checkersfranchising.com

