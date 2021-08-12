Checkers® & Rally's® New York Co-Op Partners with Code Nation to Serve Under-Resourced Students

TAMPA, Fla.,, Aug 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Checkers & Rally's iconic drive-thru restaurants, announced today it partnered with Code Nation, a charitable organization based in New York that equips students in under-resourced high schools with the skills, experiences and connections that together create access to careers in technology, for the non-profit's first Summer Coding Challenge. As part of the event held August 9 - 11, Checker's donated a total of $5,000 in supplies and donations such as Kindles, backpacks, charger packs, Metrocards, laptops, wi-fi hotspots and other items to participants.

The Code Nation Summer Coding Challenge brings together students and volunteers from across the nation for two days of collaboration and coding around a surprise theme. This year, students performed a Checker's themed challenge, where they were asked to fix common problems the company's IT department comes across when working on the branded app. Ryan Reichmann, Director of Marketing Technology at Checkers, participated in an Icebreaker event as well as a Tech and Society talk where he shared his professional experiences.

"We're honored to have partnered with Code Nation for this year's first Summer Coding Challenge," said Vijay Ghei, franchisee and president of the Checkers and Rally's New York Co-Op. "At Checkers and Rally's, we're firm believers that everyone deserves the same opportunities regardless of their background or situation. The New York Co-Op is proud to be working with such a great organization to provide students access to the materials and education they need to inspire and kick-start their careers and give back to the communities we serve."

"Partners like Checkers and Rally's are integral to our work, and we appreciate their collaboration and generosity," said Joliz Cedeño, managing director at Code Nation NYC. "The student participants look forward to collaborating with industry professionals, and we're happy to have had Ryan and the Checkers and Rally's team join the fun."

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About Code Nation

Code Nation equips students with the skills, experiences and connections that together create access to careers in technology. With a volunteer teaching corps of nearly 350 professional web and software developers and a network of school and company partners in New York City, Chicago, and the Bay Area, we provide coding courses and work-based learning programs to students who attend under-resourced high schools. For more information, visit www.codenation.org.

