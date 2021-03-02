Checkers & Rally's Shares the "Fry Love" with Fry Love Express Nationwide Tour Starting March 4th in Buford, Georgia

"We're dedicated to serving up every day wins to our guests and the Fry Love Express is just one of the ways that we're surprising and delighting our fans. Our fries have been voted the #1 most craveable again and again, and when our guests have a craving, we go above and beyond to answer that," said Checkers & Rally's Chief Marketing Officer, Dwayne Chambers. "Our guests want food they can really taste, with big, bold flavors and great value, so we're spreading the love by giving out our delicious, award-winning fries for free. We are excited to kick off the tour in Buford, Georgia , to pay homage to another hero product of ours, the Big Buford ® ."

Checkers & Rally's Famous Seasoned Fries most recently earned the top spot as the "#1 Most Crave-able Fries" in 2021 by the Technomic Survey published by Restaurant Business for the second year of the list's publication in a row. For nearly 35 years, Checkers & Rally's has been at the forefront of the rapidly evolving quick-service restaurant industry. With more than 840 restaurants nationwide, the brand has dedicated itself to serving up wins for guests by providing indulgent food at an exceptional value. With two drive-thrus, delivery, a loyalty app and consistent menu innovation, Checkers & Rally's has outpaced the competition by making its food tastier, more affordable, and easier to access than other brands.

Now, Checkers & Rally's will bring its fries to locations across the country to connect with fans and share the love. The trailer will visit shopping malls, college campuses, grocery stores, and more.

The Fry Love Express will be in Buford on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5 at the Mall of Georgia – 3333 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519 (3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day).For details on other Fry Love Express tour stops, please visit www.frylove.com.

"With the Fry Love Express, we have a fantastic vehicle to deliver our fries to our loyal fans and soon-to-be fans in a fun way that ties into our 'Be Safe, See Safe' philosophy," said Chambers. "We immerse ourselves in the areas we serve, including our guests, employees, franchisees and the local community, and we look forward to giving back by delivering our Famous Seasoned Fries to fans across the country."

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY'S RESTAURANTS, INC.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally's Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for serving up wins to hardworking people with its craveable fun food, exceptional affordability, and commitment to the communities it serves. With more than 840 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries'' by Restaurant Business in 2021; "Best Franchise Deal" and "Best Drive-Thru in America'' by QSR Magazine; "Top Food and Beverage Franchise" by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News, and the company has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Checkers & Rally's, please visit www.checkers.com and for franchise opportunities, please go to www.checkersfranchising.com.

