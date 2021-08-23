Checkers®& Rally's® Continues Nationwide Growth with California Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., the parent company of Checkers & Rally's iconic drive-thru restaurants, today announced it is accelerating growth on the West Coast with a call for interested franchisee operators for the San Diego market. This announcement follows a recently announced 15 store development agreement in Orange County. The company has available growth opportunities through additional franchise agreements in Texas, Arizona and California markets in addition to San Diego.

With a focus on nationwide growth, Checkers & Rally's continues to bolster its multi-unit franchise system, offering partners a strategic path for accessible territorial growth and providing more locations to serve guests big, bold and craveable food. While other brands are just beginning to test dedicated drive-thru and delivery-only concepts, Checkers & Rally's has 35 years of experience successfully operating double drive-thru restaurants with walk-up windows and patio seating, and now, the brand offers an e-commerce only lane to meet the needs of delivery drivers and guests who order ahead.

Franchisees that operate a Checkers or Rally's restaurant have access to tools necessary to successfully run the business and continue to grow, including a dedicated Real Estate Manager, Construction Manager, Field Marketing Manager and Franchise Business Consultant as well as a comprehensive training program, delivery support and more.

"We look forward to strengthening our presence in California as we continue to see growing demand across the country for our drive-thru and delivery-focused restaurants that serve up craveable menu items from a small real estate footprint, and we welcome our newest franchise partner in Orange County to the Checkers & Rally's family," said Kristen McDonald, Vice President of Development at Checkers & Rally's. "With a focus on our franchisees and their success, we work closely with every partner to help them deliver the iconic Checkers & Rally's experience to the communities they serve. The benefits we offer franchisees are unparalleled, and we're eager to share our success with the right partners in the San Diego area, Texas and Arizona where we see immense opportunity."

"There is room for development, and the market is currently underserved, which gives you a lot of room to open new stores and do well," said Wahid Karas, a Checkers & Rally's franchisee who operates six locations in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and has three more currently under development. "The brand's smaller store footprint, modern new building design, emphasis on technology implementation and drive-thru format all lend to a great business opportunity for franchisees."

Checkers & Rally's will be in attendance at this year's Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, August 31-September 3, at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas at Booth #214. A representative from the company will be onsite to discuss franchisee opportunities for San Diego and elsewhere across the United States.

For more information, please visit https://checkersfranchising.com/.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 836 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

