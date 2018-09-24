Checkfront Partners with Google to Bring Tours and Activities to Maps, Search and the Assistant

Checkfront, a global booking platform with over 4,200 customers worldwide, has partnered with Google to connect Google users to tour and activity products.

VICTORIA, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Checkfront Inc., a leading provider of online booking solutions, announces their partnership with Google.

Reserve with Google changes how users find things to do in their area by making it easier to search and book directly within Google. This partnership will allow Checkfront suppliers to share their tour and activity products, making them bookable in Google Search, Maps, and the Assistant. By listing their live inventory, operators will be able to reach new users and drive guest bookings with people searching on Google.

As mobile and in-destination bookings increase, businesses who work with Checkfront will be able to expand their visibility and increase their bookings by taking advantage of Google's user base.

"One of the biggest struggles of any business will be new user acquisition, and our suppliers are no different," says Jason Morehouse, CEO of Checkfront. "Reserve with Google is an exciting channel for tour and activity operators to engage and acquire new guests."

Suppliers have always recognized search as a critical acquisition channel, and now Checkfront customers will have the opportunity to list their bookable inventory with the global leader in search. Once released, tour and activity products will be surfaced to Google users, at no cost to Checkfront suppliers, with live availability allowing guests to complete a booking in fewer steps, decreasing drop-off and increasing bookings.

"We look forward to furthering our long term partnership with Google and making it easier for our merchants to attract new business with Reserve with Google," continues Jason Morehouse. "We know things to do will become an expected search result, and we are thrilled to see Google innovating in the tours and activities space."

With each new release, Checkfront is dedicated to creating frictionless booking experiences that result in business growth for tour and activity operators. This partnership marks the first time that Checkfront suppliers will be able to benefit from the simplicity of listing their bookable inventory with Google at no additional cost.

Checkfront Inc is a unified booking management system to accept reservations, process payments, track customers, sign waivers and documents, and simplify complex pricing, seasonality, and inventory requirements. With over 4200 customers in 128 countries, Checkfront has processed over $3.4 billion in online bookings (USD).

