CheckinAsyst® Expands its Reach as Veradigm Connect's App of the Month

Through integration to Veradigm Practice Management and Veradigm EHR, CheckinAsyst continues to lead as an end-to-end digital patient intake and communication platform

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthAsyst®, a leading technology provider in the global healthcare industry since 1999, today announced that CheckinAsyst®, its digital patient intake and communication platform, has been named Veradigm Connect's App of the Month. This recognition highlights CheckinAsyst's commitment to providing a comprehensive digital solution that helps practices streamline patient intake, engage patients, and accelerate patient payments.

CheckinAsyst is an end-to-end digital platform focused on streamlining patient workflows across every touchpoint, enabling healthcare practices to speed up patient check-in, engage patients, and accelerate patient payments. The patient check-in software allows customers to leverage automated workflows and digital tools to optimize any gaps in their care journey.

Some of the benefits that users can experience are:

Bi-directional integration with Veradigm that sends patient data directly into the EHR and Practice Management to eliminate time-consuming documentation efforts

Ability to digitize clinical assessments and automatically score and update info back to Veradigm EHR

Additional layer to verify and update patient data before sending it to the EHR using the clinical reconciliation screen

Flexible self-service check-in modes, payment options, and appointment reminders to improve patient experience

Digital tools for automated eligibility verification and collecting patient payments

Patient communication solution including payment reminders, broadcast messaging, secure chat, and patient surveys to engage patients easily and at scale

"For years, CheckinAsyst has focused on providing user-friendly digital intake solutions to Veradigm customers," said Bijoy Singha, Chief Technology Officer at CheckinAsyst. "Our recognition as the Veradigm Connect App of the Month further highlights our commitment to Veradigm, allowing practices to explore our digital offerings to achieve their business goals."

With its integration to Veradigm Practice Management and Veradigm EHR, CheckinAsyst continues to provide a complete digital patient experience. Veradigm, known for sitting at the intersection of providers, payers, and life science to drive value through its provider footprint, scalable data, and point-of-care connectivity, recognizes HealthAsyst's ability to deliver a powerful solution through CheckinAsyst.

For more information about CheckinAsyst and its digital patient intake and communication platform, visit the Veradigm App Expo.

About CheckinAsyst®

HealthAsyst® has been a technology provider with a firm footing in the US healthcare industry since 1999. Our flagship product is CheckinAsyst® - a digital patient intake and communication platform. Focusing on digitizing paperwork and automating workflows, CheckinAsyst empowers healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency and engage patients in their care delivery. With advanced features such as mobile patient check-in, point-of-service payment collection modes, intake for telehealth modules, and discrete clinical data integration with some of the top EHR/PMs, we help practices free up their clinical and front office staff to focus on what matters most – providing quality patient care.

