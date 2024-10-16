CheckinAsyst® Now Available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace

CheckinAsyst's integration with Oracle Health's Electronic Health Record, helps practices streamline patient intake, engage patients, and accelerate patient payments with an end-to-end platform.

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthAsyst, a leading technology provider in the global healthcare industry and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that CheckinAsyst®, its digital patient intake and communication platform, is now available on the Oracle Healthcare Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Health's Electronic Health Record (EHR). Oracle Healthcare Marketplace is a centralized repository of healthcare applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

CheckinAsyst is an end-to-end digital platform focused on streamlining patient workflows across every touchpoint, enabling healthcare practices to speed up patient check-in, engage patients, and accelerate patient payments. The patient check-in software allows customers to leverage automated workflows and digital tools to optimize any gaps in their care journey.

Some of the benefits that users can experience are:

Bi-directional connection with Oracle EHR that sends patient data directly into the EHR to eliminate time-consuming documentation efforts

Flexible self-service check-in modes, payment options, and appointment reminders to improve patient experience

Automated eligibility verification and reminders to boost patient payment collection

Patient communication solution with digital options like broadcast messaging, secure chat, and patient surveys to engage patients easily and at scale

Oracle Healthcare Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted healthcare applications offering unique clinical and business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Health and Oracle Cloud Applications.

"We are pleased to expand our integration capabilities and offer the CheckinAsyst platform through the Oracle Healthcare Marketplace. CheckinAsyst will help practices focus on patient care and reduce their dependencies on manual efforts," said Bijoy Singha, Chief Technology Officer at CheckinAsyst. "HealthAsyst's participation in Oracle Healthcare Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of CheckinAsyst. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies to help us achieve our business goals."

About CheckinAsyst

CheckinAsyst® is a digital patient intake and communication platform from HealthAsyst, a leading technology provider for the US healthcare industry since 1999. CheckinAsyst empowers healthcare providers to improve operational efficiency and engage patients in care delivery. By leveraging automated workflows tailored to practice needs and advanced features in intake, payments, and communication, the platform helps practices free up their clinical and front office staff to focus on what matters most – providing quality patient care.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

