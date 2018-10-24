Checking Into Community Heroes

CLEVELAND, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a staff of over 450, one would expect to find a socially-conscious soul or two, but the tradition of service and support at Check Into Cash in Cleveland, Tennessee goes far deeper and beyond that of just helping its customers. Since its founding over 25 years ago, the pioneer in the alternative and short-term financial services industry has remained true to its humble roots and vigorously supports its surrounding communities and neighborhoods.

(L to R) Kerry Horner, Customer Service & Debt Administration Manager; Cindy Park, Debt Administration; Brad Baum, Marketing Project Manager; Allan Jones, CEO; Jim Miller, Alps Customer Service; Stephanie Young, e-Commerce Collections Manager; Gina Neely, Assistant Collections Manager; and Nicholas Zanette, Project Manager, Corporate Development at the "Be Someone's Hero" kick-off luncheon.

The firm's home office has extended its own commitment to the betterment of its hometown area by participating in the United Way of the Greater Ocoee Region's Day of Action over the summer, and is sponsoring the company-wide "Be Someone's Hero" fundraising campaign this fall.

The Day of Action saw a platoon of volunteers demonstrating corporate leadership through hard work, civic pride, and good old-fashioned sweat equity. The "Be Someone's Hero" campaign engages all of the local workforce and encourages employee participation in supporting over local 8,000 families through generous financial donation.

"My dad, Bill Jones, told me to give more than my fair share each year to the United Way and I always have! I strongly believe the United Way makes the biggest difference in changing lives and strengthening Cleveland and Bradley County," said Allan Jones, Founder and CEO of Check Into Cash.

Day of Action

On July 20, a team of 28 Check Into Cash employees spent their day giving back as members in the United Way's Day of Action. They split into three groups, heading respectively, to the Boys and Girls Club, Michigan Avenue School, and Hopewell Elementary, all in Cleveland, Tennessee. There they spent their time preparing these facilities for the students, teachers, and upcoming fall. Under the steamy July sun, they painted, cleaned musty basements and battled spider webs, pressure-washed sidewalks, landscaped, and addressed issues where their hosts needed them.

"I'm really proud of our people, and their overwhelming response. The folks at United Way sent up a signal, and the team here really did respond like heroes," said Check Into Cash President Steve Scoggins, adding, "Community service is part of our ethos."

Campaign of Caring

But this single day's achievements are merely a prelude to the fall's "Be Someone's Hero" campaign. The company-wide fundraiser's goal is $80,000 to help United Way support those 8,000 families.

"Be Someone's Hero" launched with a series of three informational sessions created to engage and inspire the participants to, literally, be someone's hero through generous financial support and community participation. With over 47 programs ranging from early education to after-school care, job training, domestic violence support and home delivered meals for senior adults, there is scarcely a program or issue in the area the nonprofit hasn't touched.

"By fighting together, Check Into Cash, United Way, and thousands of other donors and volunteers make sure the Ocoee Region is a better place for everyone to call home," said Candice Natola, United Way's Director of Community Engagement.

The endeavor will continue through the end of 2018, with its impact and benefits being felt in homes and across the region for years to come.

Super Results Assembled

Every day individuals do things that - in that moment or scope – may not seem heroic, but when combined create so much more. When this impact is multiplied by a factor of over 450, it's not difficult to realize the impact of the Check Into Cash workforce. That's the energy and passion leaders have encouraged since the company was founded in 1993 and continues to be harnessed today.

As the fall and campaign progress, Check Into Cash's support for the families of the region will only continue to mount, as the bond between these two leaders grows more influential and central to the local community. "Eight thousand families is a staggering number, but we're a numbers company. Our team will come through," averred Scoggins.

About Check Into Cash

Check Into Cash is a founding member of the Community Financial Services Association of America (CFSA), the trade association representing the nation's payday lenders. The CFSA advocates for best practices and helps enact legislation that balances the needs of the consumer with the interests of the industry. As a national leader and industry standard bearer, Check Into Cash firmly believes in truthful advertising and full disclosure of its services.

