SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The collaboration expands institutional-grade security into blockchain-based financial systems, leveraging Web3 security expertise from CredShields and Checkmarx's global AppSec platform.

CredShields , a leading Web3 security firm, has announced a partnership with Checkmarx , a global leader in agentic AI-powered application security testing, to bring CredShields' smart contract audits, blockchain vulnerability research, and decentralized security tooling to Checkmarx's enterprise customer base.

Checkmarx Adds CredShields as Web3 Security Partner as Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption

The financial sector is accelerating its exploration of tokenization, digital assets, and decentralized applications. Yet Web3 remains highly exposed: despite improved security tooling, multi-million-dollar breaches continue to impact major protocols in 2025, with smart contract failures still ranking among the leading causes of loss. Industry assessments this year show that a significant majority of contracts deployed to mainnet contain security weaknesses, underscoring that organizations entering Web3 cannot rely on conventional AppSec practices alone when adopting blockchain-enabled products.

Through this partnership, Checkmarx is adding CredShields as a Web3 security partner to offer its enterprise clients specialized support as they operationalize decentralized technologies. The collaboration aligns Checkmarx's established AppSec leadership with CredShields' domain expertise in blockchain security, providing financial institutions, fintechs, and digital asset operators with an integrated path to secure both traditional applications and Web3 infrastructures.

"This partnership represents a natural evolution in the AppSec landscape," said Shashank, Co-founder of CredShields. "Together with Checkmarx, we're delivering a seamless layer of security that protects enterprise systems, decentralized applications, and smart contracts with the same rigor and intelligence."

The partnership will focus on:

Institutional-grade security for tokenized assets, on-chain financial applications, and wallet infrastructure

infrastructure AI-assisted smart contract analysis and high-assurance manual audits

Joint stewardship of global standards including the OWASP Smart Contract Top 10 and related security frameworks

A clear model for integrating Web3 security into enterprise DevSecOps and risk-governance structures

"As enterprises extend their digital footprint into Web3, new attack surfaces emerge," said Scott Sieper, Director of Product Management at Checkmarx. "Partnering with CredShields enables us to bring our deep AppSec expertise to blockchain environments and help organizations innovate with confidence while maintaining the same rigorous security standards they expect from Checkmarx."

Together, Checkmarx and CredShields will support financial institutions and enterprises seeking to build compliant, secure, and scalable blockchain-powered products, ensuring that risk management keeps pace with innovation across the digital asset economy.

For more information about securing code at the speed of AI and the Checkmarx One platform, users can visit the website .

About CredShields

CredShields is a Web3 security firm specializing in manual smart contract audits, AI-powered vulnerability detection, and security automation tools for blockchain ecosystems. A contributor to the OWASP Smart Contract Top 10, CredShields supports leading protocols and enterprises with full-spectrum decentralized security solutions.

Users can watch the demo: https://lnk.credshields.com/checkmarx-demo

Contact

Credshields

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825322/credshields.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825321/CredShields_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CredShields