Checkmarx Announces Technology Partner Program to Enable the Industry's Most Extensible, Code-to-Cloud Enterprise AppSec Ecosystem

News provided by

Checkmarx

18 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Technology partner solutions extend AI-powered Checkmarx One platform and help organizations to shift everywhere through cloud and runtime insights

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security for the enterprise, today announced its Checkmarx Technology Partner program, enabling organizations to easily extend the leading AppSec platform with a wide range of technology partner capabilities.

The combination of best-of-breed technology partners with the leading enterprise AppSec platform helps organizations shift everywhere, from code to cloud, with a unified AppSec posture integrated into the software development life cycle (SDLC). Checkmarx' Technology Partner Program helps organizations simplify management across their AppSec programs, get more value out of existing AppSec solutions and drive better security outcomes.

Providing broad support for greater AppSec maturity throughout the entire SDLC, the Checkmarx Technology Partner program enables partners and their customers to centralize and simplify discovery in these key areas through Checkmarx One:

  • Vulnerability and risk management systems: Aggregate, normalize and prioritize vulnerabilities and risks with a unified, holistic view with partners like ArmorCode, Brinqa and ServiceNow.
  • SDLC tools: Integrate AppSec at all stages of the software development lifecycle within the environments and tools used daily by analysts, developers and testers with partners like GitLab, JetBrains and Security Compass.
  • Cloud and runtime security: Match cloud assets at runtime with application source code projects so that vulnerabilities found in the developer source code are enriched with runtime context, and runtime cloud security inventories are enriched with AppSec findings – all possible through partners like AWS, Cisco Panoptica and Sysdig.
  • Emerging technologies: Work with the most innovative startups and technologies including AI and GenAI to shape tomorrow's AppSec solutions landscape with partners like Mobb.ai.

"Expanding this ecosystem simplifies the process of mitigating AppSec risk for our partners' customers, making their applications exponentially more secure during a time of escalating threats," said Kobi Tzruya, Chief Research and Development Officer at Checkmarx. "From protecting AI-generated code to helping build trust between developers and security teams, Checkmarx One is already the AI-driven, enterprise-ready AppSec platform of choice. Now working with other leading technology companies to meet the need for streamlined, consolidated solutions will make life easier and applications safer for everyone."

Checkmarx recently announced Sysdig as its latest technology partner, bringing runtime container insights into Checkmarx One so organizations can prioritize vulnerabilities associated with container packages that are actually running and that pose the most risk.

"The top application security vendors have a responsibility to team up to provide more robust and complete solutions for the world's enterprises," said Bryan Smoltz, VP of Technology Alliances at Sysdig. "By delivering runtime insights within Checkmarx One, customers have clear visibility into the workloads that are running in production so they can make better-informed security decisions. Together, we're helping to bring maximum protection at cloud speed."

Technology partners also benefit from the program with new marketing and sales opportunities, and by making their solution readily accessible to Checkmarx' more than 1,800 customers, including 60% of the Fortune 100. The Checkmarx One platform scans more than 100 billion lines of code monthly and its world-renowned Checkmarx Labs security research team provides ongoing threat intelligence to inform product development and to advise customers of their best defenses in today's threat landscape. For more information about becoming a Checkmarx Technology Partner, visit this page. Click here to explore the Checkmarx One partnership ecosystem.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the enterprise application security leader and the provider of Checkmarx One™, the industry-leading cloud-native AppSec platform that helps enterprises build #DevSecTrust. Powered by the intelligence from our industry-leading AppSec security research team, and our AI-driven technology and services, our platform is designed to enable CISOs, AppSec and development leaders to prioritize their teams' focus on what impacts their business. Our offerings secure every phase of development for every application, from the very first line of code through production, while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of security and development teams. It's no longer just about shifting left or right - it's about shifting everywhere. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 organizations. We are committed to moving forward with unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers, and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen. 

Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter/X.

SOURCE Checkmarx

Also from this source

Checkmarx Releases Version 3.0 of AI-Powered Checkmarx One™ Enterprise AppSec Platform

Checkmarx Releases Version 3.0 of AI-Powered Checkmarx One™ Enterprise AppSec Platform

Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security for the enterprise, today released version 3.0 of its AI-powered Checkmarx One™...
Checkmarx Named a Leader in Static Application Security Testing (SAST) by Independent Research Firm

Checkmarx Named a Leader in Static Application Security Testing (SAST) by Independent Research Firm

Checkmarx, the industry leader in cloud-native application security for the enterprise, has been recognized as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave™:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.