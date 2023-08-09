Checkmarx CISO Study Finds 96% of CISOs Say Their Business Prospects Consider Their Organizations' AppSec Maturity When Making Deal Decisions

Checkmarx

09 Aug, 2023

New global CISO research reveals increasing opportunities and pressures for security leaders along with the need for consolidation and developer adoption

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the global leader in application security solutions, today released its "Global CISO Survey: The Growing Impact of AppSec on Business" report, based on survey results from 200 CISOs and other senior security executives worldwide in March of this year. The survey uncovered a trend in which application security is becoming increasingly important in closing new business, with CISOs called upon to demonstrate the security of their business' digital products and services and to differentiate and grow their businesses, resulting in more opportunities to shape organizational processes.

96% of respondents say their business prospects at least occasionally consider their level of application security when making deal decisions
Among the key findings of the study are these:

  • 84% of CISOs say that they are called into sales engagements related to closing sales of their company's products and services, highlighting the connection between AppSec and business growth
  • 96% of CISOs say their prospects consider the level of application security of their organizations when making purchase decisions
  • 77% of CISOs estimate that they're running at least half of their companies' businesses on applications for which internal teams must ensure security

"As today's enterprise makes great strides with digital transformation initiatives and as the applications undergirding the digital business have grown ever more complex, CISOs have a critical need for the consolidation of security alerts, reports and dashboards for better risk management and prioritizing their developers' remediation tasks," said Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri. "The CISOs we work with are increasingly called to demonstrate the security of their businesses' products and services in sales engagements, and in board discussions they're presented with more opportunities to shape organizational processes. These trends and their needs are driving the ongoing innovation and increasing openness and consolidation of the cloud-native Checkmarx One Application Security Platform."

The study shows that the banking and financial services industry encounters this request more often than other industries. For example, 50% of CISOs in the banking and financial industry said AppSec is strongly considered in purchasing decisions, compared to 24% in the industrial and manufacturing industry. However, across all industries, especially industrial and manufacturing, the number of prospects wanting to know the level of application security prior to purchase is growing.  

To review the report, visit this page. To learn more about how to increase AppSec maturity and consolidate AppSec for dramatically lowered risk, visit Checkmarx in booth #2540 at Black Hat or visit this page.

About the Study
The survey was conducted online by an independent survey company. Respondents included a mix of CISOs, CSOs, CIOs, Deputy CISOs, Deputy CSO and, Deputy CIOs, from companies in North America, Western Europe, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America with an annual revenue of $750,000,000 or greater, across a variety of industries, including: banking and finance, insurance, software, technology, engineering, manufacturing, industrial and the public sector. The respondents were approached by the research panel and invited via email to complete the survey.  Answers to most of the non-numerical questions were randomized to prevent order bias in the answers.

About Checkmarx
Checkmarx is the leading application security provider, offering the industry's most comprehensive and innovative cloud-native platform, Checkmarx One™. Fueled by intelligence from our industry leading AppSec security research team, our products and services enable enterprises to shift everywhere in order to secure every phase of development for every application while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of CISOs, security teams, and development teams. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 60 percent of Fortune 100 organizations, and are committed to moving forward with an unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

