Checkmarx Named a Leader for the Fifth Straight Time in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

NEW YORK and RAMAT GAN, Israel, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testingi for the fifth consecutive year. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute in the AST market.

"Our goal has always been to provide our customers with frictionless, developer-centric AST tools and services that support modern application development," said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO at Checkmarx. "From our flagship AST platform to the recently launched Checkmarx Supply Chain solution, our products are designed to empower developers to address any and all software risks across the application development lifecycle, and to be the trusted advisor to the CISO AppSec program. For us, the continued recognition of Checkmarx by Gartner for the last five years is validation of our solutions and their ability to adapt to an evolving security landscape."

More than 1,600 customers globally currently rely on Checkmarx to build and deploy more secure software. As of April 20, 2022, Checkmarx customer feedback shared on Gartner Peer Insights includes:

"We are a new Checkmarx customer, but our experience so far has been nothing but positive. Cx has been very helpful during the POC, and they haven't let us down once we decided to buy the product, CxSAST. They are quick to answer and are very knowledgeable."

–Security and Risk Management, Manufacturing Industry [ read full review ]

"Checkmarx has been an exceptional tool from an outstanding vendor. The ease of integrating into our DevOps pipelines has meant exponentially faster developer adoption. The responsiveness of the vendor when questions come up has been superb. They are one of my favorite vendors to work with."

–Security and Risk Management, Finance Industry [ read full review ]

"Checkmarx is an intuitive product that has helped our engineering teams take security scanning to another level. But what stands out most to me is the service we got from our Customer Success Manager, the Sales team and the implementation team."

–Applications, Government Industry [ read full review ]

We believe this Gartner recognition comes on the heels of the launch of Checkmarx's Supply Chain Security solution that identifies suspicious and potentially malicious open source packages across the modern application development lifecycle. The Checkmarx Supply Chain Security solution represents yet another innovation and key addition to the Checkmarx AST Platform, one of a series that is planned for this year. To read more about this new solution and the security problems it solves for, visit this page .

