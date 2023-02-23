Checkmarx Provides Codebashing Training and Cybersecurity Curriculum Advisor to the Vilnius Coding School to Train the Next Generation of Developers on Advanced Application Security

Checkmarx VP of Application Security Erez Yalon will advise the school on cybersecurity curricula and the school will use Codebashing to train coding students on creating secure code

ATLANTA and VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in developer-centric application security solutions, today announced that it is partnering with the Vilnius Coding School to alert more software developers to the critical need for application security (AppSec). The partnership will use Codebashing to educate the next generation of developers on the best ways to shift everywhere, incorporating AppSec into every phase of the software development lifecycle.

This partnership seeks to help meet the increasing demands of the cybersecurity job market and will include online classes that teach coding students:

An introduction to application security

Understanding the different components of application security

How to use application security solutions

Interactive training on application security and Codebashing

Codebashing is an interactive secure code training platform helping organizations fulfil their security awareness training compliance obligations. It is focused on training software developers, keeping them engaged, challenged and motivated to develop applications with better security awareness.

Erez Yalon, VP of Security Research at Checkmarx, will serve as the special advisor to the curriculum of the cyber and application security programs.

"The cybersecurity job market is reaching a more mature stage. More companies are aware of the mission-critical nature of application security as part of overall corporate governance," said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO at Checkmarx. "By 2025, there will be 3 ½ million cybersecurity job openings, according to Cybersecurity Ventures research. Working with the Vilnius Coding School, Checkmarx will help train the pipeline of new application developers to come into the market fully equipped to 'shift everywhere' to enable robust AppSec for every part of an application at every phase of the software development lifecycle."

The Vilnius Coding School has five schools in Lithuania, Czech Republic, Ireland and Latvia, and has built an alumni base of 6500 students.

"In our development strategy, we have been looking at a global perspective for a long time, from the development path in European countries to offering the most relevant training to people and companies directly from the biggest market players. Therefore, we are very happy about the new partnership with a leading cybersecurity company Checkmarx, with whom we are strengthening the field of cybersecurity training," said Julija Rimšelė, the founder and head of the international technology career school for adults, the Vilnius Coding School.

The partnership comes as the latest addition to Checkmarx' partners, who span 70 countries, and serves as a powerful foundation to realize the Checkmarx vision of cybersecurity and software security. In sharing application security knowledge and exploring application security career paths, it is Checkmarx' mission to bring the field of software security to the forefront in the discussion of overall cyber security awareness and readiness.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of application security to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec leader, Checkmarx offers the industry's most comprehensive AppSec platform, Checkmarx One, that provides developers and security teams with unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility, and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software–including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,800 customers worldwide, including U.S. public sector agencies and nearly half of the Fortune 50, trust Checkmarx security technology, expert research and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website , check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn .

