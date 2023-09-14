Checkmarx Streamlines Prioritization and Remediation of Application Vulnerabilities within the ServiceNow Vulnerability Dashboard

Checkmarx

14 Sep, 2023

New integration empowers enterprise AppSec and development teams to review and remediate test results from Checkmarx One alongside those from other sources

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the global leader in cloud-native application security solutions, has announced general availability of an integration that enables AppSec and development teams to discover, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities found by Checkmarx One™ within the ServiceNow Vulnerability Dashboard.

Vulnerabilities found by Checkmarx One are presented within the ServiceNow Vulnerability Dashboard
The Checkmarx ServiceNow integration enables teams to import projects, scan summaries and scan results within the Now Platform®, giving AppSec and development managers a clear view along with top-tier prioritization and triage capabilities. The latest vulnerabilities found for each scan are presented within the ServiceNow Vulnerability Dashboard as AVIs (Application Vulnerability Items) for a single view. The Checkmarx ServiceNow integration offers:

  • A centralized dashboard to prioritize and remediate: View trends and summaries of scan results to focus on the most critical risks.
  • Determine risk with more datapoints: View results against a severity score based on CVE, CVS, and your own custom criteria.
  • Coordinate response across teams: Automatically assign tickets to the appropriate teams with an SAL to remediate based on severity.
  • Full visibility: View the organization's most impactful remediation activities and monitor their completion for a better understanding of overall AppSec posture.

When Checkmarx provides updated scan results, the ServiceNow Vulnerability Response Application can also automatically assign the found vulnerabilities to a specific person or team by building custom workflows and automation triggers. This process accelerates the security workflow, ensuring an efficient vulnerability management process.

"When security leaders have a clear picture of the most business-critical vulnerabilities before engaging their development teams, enterprises quickly reduce their attack surface and build trust with their developers along the way," said Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri. "This integration between the leading enterprise IT services manager and our cloud-native, AI-driven Checkmarx One Enterprise AppSec platform gives security leaders the best visibility of AppSec risk, combined with full context on prioritization and exploitability, all available in the ServiceNow Vulnerability Dashboard."

The integration for Checkmarx SAST is available for both Checkmarx One and on-premise deployments. The integration for Checkmarx SCA is available for Checkmarx One. For more information, visit this page.

About Checkmarx
Checkmarx is the enterprise application security leader and the provider of Checkmarx One™, the industry-leading cloud-native AppSec platform that helps enterprises build #DevSecTrust. Powered by the intelligence from our industry-leading AppSec security research team, and our AI-driven technology and services, our platform is designed to enable CISOs, AppSec and development leaders to prioritize their teams' focus on what impacts their business. Our offerings secure every phase of development for every application, from the very first line of code through production, while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of security and development teams. It's no longer just about shifting left or right - it's about shifting everywhere. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 organizations. We are committed to moving forward with unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers, and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen. 

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  

