CheckMySpot® Earns National Recognition for Transforming Early Skin Cancer Detection at 2025 National Alliance Annual Forum

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, 2025, CheckMySpot®, the Direct Access Platform™ for early skin cancer detection, was honored during the 2025 National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions Annual Forum Innovator Showcase, where leaders from across the country evaluated breakthrough solutions advancing employer-sponsored healthcare. The National Alliance, a nationwide coalition representing employers, purchasers, and business health coalitions, spotlights innovations that deliver measurable value, improve outcomes, and reduce healthcare spend for over 90 million covered lives.

CheckMySpot® Wins Innovator of the Year

Dr. Joseph Webb, board-certified Mohs surgeon and CheckMySpot® co-founder, presented the platform's groundbreaking results in early cancer detection, cost avoidance, and accelerated access to dermatologic care. He emphasized that while skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., it remains one of the most inefficiently captured in employer health spending.

"Skin cancer is relentless. One in five Americans will face it, and every hour two lives are lost," Dr. Webb said. "Nearly every skin cancer, including melanoma, can be cured for under $1,000 when caught early but delays can drive costs over $750,000, often triggering catastrophic claims." For self-funded employers facing rising stop-loss premiums and large-claim volatility, delayed skin cancer diagnoses represent one of the most preventable drivers of high-severity healthcare spend.

The CheckMySpot® platform enables employees to submit two smartphone photos through the free app and receive a dermatologist-reviewed assessment in under 24 hours. Four out of five cases require no further action, while higher-risk cases are routed to Preferred Referral site dermatologists for immediate care—providing a "front-of-the-line" experience that eliminates months of delay.

Platform Impact

For Employers

Reduces annual claims spend by 7%+ , as validated by the Validation Institute

Avoids catastrophic claims tied to late-stage cancers

Eliminates hidden costs from absenteeism, presenteeism, and disability

For Employees / Patients

Immediate peace of mind with rapid dermatologist review

Zero missed work, no travel, and dramatically reduced care delays

Earlier, more effective treatments with lower financial burden

For Providers

Better care coordination and "fast-tracked" appropriate referrals

Increased clinical efficiency and improved case severity mix

Seamless integration with employer benefit design and existing networks

Key Statistics for Media Use

1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime

Two lives lost every hour in the U.S. from skin cancer

$9 billion in national treatment spending annually

$3.3 billion in employer-borne productivity losses (missed work, disruptions)

Nearly all early-detected cancers can be cured for < $1,000

Late detection can exceed $750,000 and trigger stop-loss events

260+ dermatology clinics in 30+ states in the CheckMySpot® Preferred Referral network

Expanded Context

During the Innovator Showcase, CheckMySpot® was featured alongside other national innovators advancing employer healthcare transformation. The Showcase is part of the National Alliance Annual Forum, where employers, HR leaders, consultants, and policymakers gather to assess evidence-backed solutions that reduce costs and improve population health.

Immediately following the Showcase, Dr. Webb participated in the Awards Presentation where CheckMySpot was recognized for its measurable impact in closing gaps in early cancer detection and reducing delayed-care burdens in employer populations.

Quote From Leadership

"This recognition highlights our dedication to ensuring that all employees have prompt access to high-quality dermatologic care. By facilitating timely and accessible treatment for serious lesions, it is possible to enhance patient survival rates, optimize surgical results, and lower total healthcare costs. CheckMySpot® is honored to receive this award and expresses appreciation to the NAHC for its continued efforts to enhance value within the healthcare industry."

About CheckMySpot®

CheckMySpot® is a Direct Access Platform™ designed to accelerate early skin cancer detection through immediate dermatologist review, seamless employer integration, and proven ROI. With 20+ years of clinical and technology experience across the team, the company delivers a zero-lift deployment model for HR, validated cost savings, and a modern care pathway that empowers employees to act early.

About the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

The National Alliance represents private and public employers and purchaser-led business coalitions across the U.S., dedicated to improving healthcare value, transparency, and outcomes. Its Annual Forum highlights emerging innovations that meaningfully impact affordability, access, and patient experience.

