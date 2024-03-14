Checkout.com recognized for its digital payment performance in report by global analyst firm

Checkout.com receives the highest score possible in the payment performance optimization and Authentication criteria, in report ranking 13 Payment Service Providers

The report states Checkout.com is a great fit for merchants seeking a partner for digital-only or digital-first use cases that operate in or intend to expand into the UK, Europe , South West Asia and North Africa

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkout.com, the leading global digital payments provider, was today named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Merchant Payment Providers, Q1 2024 report.

Checkout.com received a 5 out of 5 score in the payment performance optimization criterion. The business is focused on developing digital-first solutions, with its latest innovation being Intelligent Acceptance , an AI-powered optimization engine that has saved merchants over $2.5bn in processing volume over the past 12 months by boosting acceptance rates. Other recent product innovations include Fraud Detection Pro , Issuing , and Identity Verification .

Forrester's report states that 'Checkout.com is a great fit for merchants seeking a partner for digital-first use cases.'

"Since going live with Intelligent Acceptance, the authorization rate of payments processed on Checkout.com's rails has increased by nearly 10%. In a game where small improvements drive big impact, this performance improvement is colossal for our business and, crucially, for our client's bottom line", said Melissa Pottenger, Head of Key Partnerships at Reach.

The Forrester report specifically stated that Checkout.com moves fast and is developer-friendly. Reference customers interviewed for the report cite the 'configurability and quality of its reconciliation and settlement reporting, as well as its settlement speeds' as particular strengths.

According to the Forrester report, Checkout.com 'continues to differentiate from its peers in South West Asia and North Africa in specific usability improvements' and calls out its 'deeper support in these regions'. Forrester's report also referenced Checkout.com's expansion in North America.

Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer at Checkout.com, said, "It is humbling to be recognized by Forrester on what is our core investment area - Performance. This recognition motivates us to further strive for even more excellence, as we know the space is evolving and there is so much more to be done to help our customers grow and expand globally".

To read more, please find the full report and further details here .



With the e-commerce sector expected to grow by 39% to over $8 trillion by 2027, digital-first payments provider Checkout.com has been recognized as an expert and must-see player for its digital focus and deep payments expertise. Retail e-commerce sales worldwide from 2014 to 2027 , Statista

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com offers a high-performance, cloud-based payments platform that transforms payments into a significant revenue source for enterprises and scaling businesses. Its technology is built for flexibility, scalability, and efficiency, enabling seamless processing of payments, payouts, and card program management. Checkout.com is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong, and other locations across six continents. Customers include global brands such as Sony, SHEIN, Wise, Patreon, and GE HealthCare.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

