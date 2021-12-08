Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the checkpoint inhibitors market are, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Novartis AG, and NewLink Genetics Corporation.



The global checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to grow from $15.29 billion in 2020 to $18.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%.



The checkpoint inhibitors market consists of sales of the immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer. A checkpoint inhibitor is a drug that blocks proteins that stop the body's immune system from killing the cancer cells. One type of cell in the immune system that fights the cancer cells are T-cells. T cells have proteins on them that turn on immune response and other proteins that turn it off. These are called checkpoints. Some checkpoints help T-cells to become active while others help T-cells to switch off. When cancer cells produce high levels of proteins, the switch off checkpoints restrict the immune responses from being strong and sometimes even stops the T-cells from killing the cancer cells. When the checkpoints are blocked by the checkpoint inhibitor from binding with its partner proteins, this allows the T-cells to kill the cancer cells.



The checkpoint inhibitors market covered in this report is segmented by drug into PD-1 inhibitors, PD-L1 inhibitors, CTLA-4, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, others, and by application into lung cancer, renal cancer, blood cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market. The pressure to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread. Political uncertainty and persistent economic stress in numerous countries are calling into question the sustainability of public health care funding. In less wealthy countries, the lack of cost-effective therapies for cancer has influenced the health conditions of the population and has led to a low-average life expectancy. For instance, the cost for a course of intravenous checkpoint inhibitor therapy is around $150,000 to $250,000, which is very expensive, especially for countries without public insurance. Therefore, the high cost of checkpoint inhibitor cancer treatment is expected to limit the checkpoint inhibitor market.



In June 2020, Targovax, a Norway-based biotechnology company, entered into a collaboration with the Explorations in Global Health (ExGloH) division of Leidos for evaluating the potential of using ONCOS, a Targovax's clinical program of oncolytic adenoviruses, as a vector to encode MicrotideT checkpoint inhibitor peptides. Explorations in Global Health (ExGloH) division of Leidos has created a specific, proprietary portfolio of microbially-derived peptides called MicrotideTM that act as immune checkpoint inhibitors. Leidos is a US-based company that deals with defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research.



The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the checkpoint inhibitors market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancers worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Checkpoint inhibitors targeting the checkpoints are very helpful as cancer therapies. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the checkpoint inhibitors market.



Major companies in the checkpoint inhibitor market are forming partnerships or collaborations for the development of advanced technologies such as bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap. Most of the patients with cancer do not respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors. To make immunotherapies more effective, a group of researchers has developed the bifunctional fusion protein or Y-trap. This drug is created by fusing a receptor for a protein called TGF-beta that targets checkpoint protein such as PD-L1 or CTLA-4. Y- Trap targets both a checkpoint inhibitor and TGF-beta and gives a more effective way to block the immune suppression and destroys the cancer cells. Merck, a prominent science and technology group, and GSK, a research-based global healthcare company, have announced that they have entered into a global strategic partnership to jointly create and market M7824 (bintrafusp alfa). M7824 is an investigational bi-functional fusion protein immunotherapy that is currently in clinical research, including possible registration trials, for various difficult-to-treat cancers. This includes a Phase II study to investigate M7824 compared to pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment in patients with PD-L1 expressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In another instance, in June 2020, Targovax, a Norway-based biotechnology company that develops immune activators for targeting solid tumors, entered into a collaboration with Leidos' Explorations in Global Health (ExGloH) division for evaluating the potential of using ONCOS, a Targovax's clinical program of oncolytic adenoviruses, as a vector to encode MicrotideT checkpoint inhibitor peptides.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





