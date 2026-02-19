Checkpoint Introduces Alpha Zone 2.0

Alpha Zone 2.0 works through communication between the zonal hub and the Zone 2.0 security tags. When a tagged item exits the hub's range the tag and the hub will activate an alarm. When the item is returned to the zone, the alarm automatically cancels. The tags and hub will also alarm tampered with and when placed inside a foil lined bag. The Alpha Zone 2.0 remote allows employees to deactivate the alarming tag and extend the hub's range of coverage. Multiple hubs can be used for coverage of larger areas.

Eric Servais, Director of Alpha Sales NA, "Alpha Zone 2.0 is expanding our efforts at strengthening zone technology. We have already proven the success of this technology at several retailers. The improvements made with Alpha Zone 2.0 are a real game changer. We are finding new use cases, and this solution continues to be easy to manage, install and is in line with Alpha's Sell More Lose Less philosophy."

"With Alpha Zone 2.0, we set out to solve one of retail's toughest challenges—protecting high-value merchandise without putting barriers between shoppers and products," said Gerald Alvarado, Director of Global Product Management at Checkpoint Systems. "This solution gives retailers the flexibility to create open, engaging displays while delivering zonal protection that responds instantly to theft or tampering. Alpha Zone 2.0 represents a meaningful step forward in how retailers balance security, experience, and operational efficiency."

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Checkpoint Systems, a division of CCL Industries, is a global leader in RFID/RF-driven loss prevention, inventory control & traceability, branding, supply chain management and business data intelligence solutions. Its +50 years' expertise are behind its unique combination of cloud-based SaaS, connected hardware, labels and tags offering intelligent solutions that bring clarity and efficiency to companies, from source to shop.

Checkpoint's range of technological solutions offers retailers and brands - from several markets such as food & beverage, apparel & footwear, general merchandise, health & beauty, supply chain & logistics -among others- a connected approach to profitability and more seamless and engaging shopper experiences.

To find out more go to www.checkpointsystems.com

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses, and consumers, employs over 26,300 people and operates over 213 production facilities in 43 countries, with corporate offices in Toronto (Canada) and Framingham (Massachusetts). For more information, visit www.cclind.com

SOURCE Checkpoint Systems, Inc.