Checkpoint Surgical Named by Crain's Cleveland Business as One of Ohio's Best Employers in 2020

CLEVELAND, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain's Cleveland Business recently named Checkpoint Surgical as one of the 2020 Best Employers in Ohio. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Ohio, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized by Crain's as one of Ohio's best employers," said Checkpoint Surgical President and CEO Len Cosentino. "We work every day to create and maintain a mission-driven enterprise where every member of the team is valued and respected. It is very gratifying to know that our people enjoy their work and their colleagues and that they find fulfillment in our mission. I am very proud of our team, especially in these challenging times. It's a privilege to be working with such good people on such important work."

Crain's annual list of the Best Employers in Ohio was created by Crain's Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group. The 2020 Best Employers in Ohio list is made up of 42 companies.

Each participating company participated in a two-part survey process. The first part (25% of the total evaluation) was designed to evaluate the nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part (75% of the total evaluation) consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Ohio and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

About Checkpoint Surgical, Inc.

Checkpoint Surgical is a privately held medical device company based in Cleveland, Ohio. The company works alongside surgeons to advance the science and practice of nerve care through education and innovative product development. Checkpoint's charge-balanced nerve stimulation devices inform intraoperative decision making so that peripheral nerves can be safely and accurately protected and assessed during complex surgeries. The Checkpoint and Checkpoint Head & Neck devices are single-use, handheld, and operated entirely under the surgeon's direct control. They are used in a wide variety of procedures, including plastic, orthopedic, oncologic, trauma, hand, extremity and head and neck surgeries. For more information regarding Checkpoint Surgical please visit www.checkpointsurgical.com.

