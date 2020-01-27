Checkpoint Systems Adds Alpha® ShoeLok™ to line of Specialized Anti-Theft Hard Tags for Retailers

According to Stuart Rosenthal, Vice President of Sales for Checkpoint's Alpha High-Theft Solutions, "Our first ShoeLok adaptors are reporting significant reductions in theft incidents as well as ease of use and quick removal at the point of sale — making this solution a win for both retailers and consumers."

Key features of the ShoeLok tag include the following:

2 Alarm

Available in AM or RF technology

Rubber pad helps prevent markings as well as increases friction to prevent defeat

Easy, one-handed application and removal

Unobtrusive – will not hinder customer's ability to try on shoes

Lightweight

Unlocks with an Alpha S3 HandKey, Multi-Detacher or Super S3 Key

Availability:

ShoeLok is available immediately.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

