Checkpoint Systems' HALO App Simplifies and Speeds Up Omnichannel Orders with RFID

"Today, to pack an order, the store associate typically uses a printout from the ERP system to look for products in the store. Some items might be already sold, some misplaced. The associate will lose time looking for them and will sometimes have to reject the order. HALO uses near real-time inventory data and supports the associate with an easy to use app throughout the in-store fulfilment process, making it fast and efficient," says Phil Fisher, product manager for HALO.

"We continuously invest in logistics and IT to streamline the consumer-oriented omnichannel model. With HALO's new in-store fulfilment functionality, we expect to further optimize operations through inventory accuracy, creating a new level of customer satisfaction," says Daniel Muñoz, Operations Director of Desigual, the Spanish-headquartered international fashion brand.

HALO is a Software-as-a-Service platform that is part of Checkpoint's RFID solution for retail. HALO tracks every tagged piece of merchandise across a retailer's supply chain by collecting data from RFID readers in the stores and distribution centers. The platform synchronizes with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and warehouse management system (WMS) software, driving inventory accuracy, on-shelf availability and efficiency across the supply chain. Apart from omnichannel order fulfilment, task scheduling and locating items, store associates use HALO for cycle counts, receiving goods, replenishing shelves and display compliance.

