CheckpointID Inks Exclusive Partnership With ID Verification Leader IDScan.net

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckpointID, the multifamily industry's largest fraud prevention company is excited to announce an exclusive partnership in the apartment industry with IDScan.net, the nation's leading developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies. The partnership will include a perpetual license to exclusively use their award-winning ID verification products to help combat the growing epidemic of fraud in the multifamily space.

"This is an extremely important partnership that solidifies our ability to assist apartment communities to add an important additional level of safety and security against fraud for years to come," said Terry Slattery, CEO of CheckpointID.

The new partnership will allow leasing agents, property managers and security guards to validate government-issued IDs and verify the individual's identity. Facial recognition technology will be added, which compares the face on the ID to the individual submitting an application, adding yet another layer of identity verification.

"We're proud to partner with CheckpointID to bring the best fraud prevention solutions available to the multifamily industry," said IDScan.net CEO Denis Petrov. "Trusted by banks, school campuses, and secure venues around the world, our technology can validate an individual's ID to ensure they are who they say they are."

ABOUT CHECKPOINT ID

CheckpointID is the leading fraud prevention service in the multifamily industry. Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, CheckpointID has grown from serving 200 multifamily properties in January 2018 to over 1,200 properties just 15 months later, making them one of the fastest growing new companies in the apartment space.

ABOUT IDSCAN.NET

IDScan.net is a leading developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies. With a mission of creating a safer and smarter world, the company has enhanced environments and experiences of over 6,000 clients, including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Dave & Busters, and many more of the world's most trusted brands. Since 2003, the company's international team of industry specialists has pioneered technology that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of leaders across all industries -- from gaming and hospitality to retail, finance, and education -- developing more than 300 custom applications and the industry's leading and most up-to-date library of global ID formats. The company's technology has been approved by the TSA and FBI (CJIS).

