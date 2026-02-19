CheckProof Announces two upcoming features: Safety Alerts and AI Checklist Builder ahead of CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckProof today announced two upcoming product releases: Safety Alerts and AI Checklist Builder, as part of its continued investment in its platform for the construction materials and heavy industry. Visitors to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 (Las Vegas, March 3–7) are invited to Booth N11214 to meet CheckProof's team and see the new features showcased.

CheckProof is an operations management platform for Maintenance, Quality, Health & Safety, and Environmental processes. The addition of Safety Alerts and AI Checklist Builder strengthens the CheckProof platform and product suite.

Safety Alerts delivers critical safety messages to frontline teams, with read receipts and signatures, to ensure important information isn't missed. AI Checklist Builder uses AI to generate maintenance checklists faster, creating routine suggestions from prompts, manuals and machine specifications that teams can tailor to their needs.

Håkan Holmgren, CEO at CheckProof, comments,

"Our customers operate in environments where clarity and execution matter every day. Safety Alerts helps ensure critical messages reach the right people with confirmation and traceability, while AI Checklist Builder removes friction from building checks and routines. Together, these releases make it easier for teams to standardize best practices and act quickly when it matters."

Product Overview: Safety Alerts – Clear, traceable communication across frontline teams

Safety Alerts will provide a direct, auditable channel for sending critical operational and safety messages to selected recipients within CheckProof. Unlike email or notice boards, alerts are delivered directly to the right people – fast – so critical information isn't missed or delayed. Safety Alerts is also an effective way to reach contractors and temporary teams.

Product Overview: AI Checklist Builder – Create smarter checklists faster with AI

AI Checklist Builder uses AI to help teams build better, more accurate checklists in a fraction of the time. Users can interpret manuals and machine specifications and generate suggested checklists and routines that teams can tailor to their site, in minutes.

About CheckProof

CheckProof is a SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, founded in 2014 by Håkan Holmgren and Jonas Pålgård. The company provides a software platform for Maintenance, Health & Safety, and Quality management tailored to the construction materials and heavy industry sectors. CheckProof U.S. Inc., launched in 2024 in Houston, Texas, serves thousands of users across 45 countries, delivering measurable operational, safety, and compliance improvements.

