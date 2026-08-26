CheckProof releases Auto-Translate feature on its platform for Steinexpo show

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckProof, the operations management platform for construction materials and heavy industry, today announced the release of Auto-Translate. After months of beta-testing the feature is now widely available across the platform as an add-on with a live demonstration planned as CheckProof returns to Steinexpo (Booth P140, 2–5 September, Germany)

It's a fitting testament to the feature's reliability that this general release is being announced at Steinexpo, in a non-English-speaking market.

Auto-Translate addresses one of the most common sources of friction on multilingual quarries, plants and sites: checklists and safety communication getting lost across language barriers. With the feature enabled, inspection questions, answer options, instructions and deviation comments are automatically translated in real time, allowing supervisors to write in their own language while frontline workers read and respond in theirs.

The feature was first introduced for beta testing earlier this year, aimed at reducing communication-related delays and improving clarity on multilingual sites. Based on the positive results from that testing, Auto-Translate is now widely available to all customers as a paid add-on.

Tom O'Boyle, Chief Product Officer, CheckProof, comments:

"Language shouldn't stand between a worker and a clear instruction. Auto-Translate means every person on site, regardless of what language they speak, gets the same clarity and can act on it straight away."

How it works:

Once Auto-Translate is enabled, customers can go in and select the preferred language of each employee. Frontline workers can then turn on translation directly from the mobile app menu or tap the language icon during a check or while viewing a deviation. From there, all checklist content, from instructions to multiple-choice answers, appears in the worker's selected language, with no need to leave the CheckProof app or rely on external translation tools.

CheckProof returns to Steinexpo this year, where it will demonstrate Auto-Translate live at Booth P140.

More on CheckProof: https://www.checkproof.com/platform-overview/

About CheckProof

CheckProof is a SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, founded in 2014 by Håkan Holmgren and Jonas Pålgård. The company provides an operations management platform for Maintenance, Health & Safety, Quality and Production. The platform is tailored for the construction materials and heavy industry sectors and serves thousands of users across 45 countries, delivering measurable operational, safety and compliance capabilities. CheckProof U.S. Inc. was launched in 2024 in Houston, Texas.

SOURCE CheckProof U.S. Inc.