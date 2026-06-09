CheckProof Releases Industry Report on Maintenance and Safety in Construction Materials Operations

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckProof, the operations management platform built for construction materials and heavy industry, today published 'Mind the Gap: A Construction Materials Industry Benchmark Report', a survey-based study of 107 professionals working across quarrying, aggregates, asphalt, concrete, cement, and recycling.

The report examines how the industry manages maintenance, safety, and operational data on the ground, and where the process consistently breaks down.

CheckProof's 2026 Construction Materials Industry Report

CheckProof's Industry report is available for download: https://www.checkproof.com/guides-and-demos/mind-the-gap-industry-report-2026/

Four gaps define the current state of the industry

The Data Gap: 79% collect data regularly. 56% say they are not getting full value from it.

79% collect data regularly. 56% say they are not getting full value from it. The Execution Gap: 58% log issues, 42% say those issues then stall

58% log issues, 42% say those issues then stall The Tool Gap: Over 6 in 10 operations still run on paper or spreadsheets

Over 6 in 10 operations still run on paper or spreadsheets The Priority Gap: Unplanned downtime tops the priority list, but training and knowledge retention (57%) and accountability and follow-up (52%) are cited by even more respondents overall.

Findings from the report include feedback on what the industry says it needs most:

31% say real-time visibility from the field

say real-time visibility from the field 16% say predictive or preventative maintenance

say predictive or preventative maintenance 13% say better issue tracking and closure

Tom O'Boyle, Chief Product Officer, CheckProof, comments:

"These are patterns I recognised from my own time in operations. The gap between identifying a problem and closing it out is where downtime happens and where safety risks compound. This report shows it's not one site's problem. It's industry-wide."

About the survey

The survey was distributed through Pit & Quarry's verified industry contact list of 6,102 professionals and promoted to relevant industry audiences. All 107 completed responses are included in the analysis. Respondents span quarry and plant management, maintenance and engineering, health and safety, executive leadership, and quality and environmental management.The majority of respondents are based in the United States, with a smaller group from the United Kingdom.

About CheckProof

CheckProof is a SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, founded in 2014 by Håkan Holmgren and Jonas Pålgård. The company provides an operations management platform for Maintenance, Health & Safety, Quality and Production. The platform is tailored for the construction materials and heavy industry sectors and serves thousands of users across 45 countries, delivering measurable operational, safety and compliance capabilities. CheckProof U.S. Inc. was launched in 2024 in Houston, Texas.

SOURCE CheckProof U.S. Inc.